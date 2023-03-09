https://sputniknews.com/20230309/spectacular-gold-find-reveals-norse-gods-older-than-thought-1108200379.html
Spectacular Gold Find Reveals Norse Gods Older Than Thought
Old Norse mythology featured a rich pantheon of colorful figures, including the raven-flanked god Odin, the thunder-god Thor and the trickster Loki.
Old Norse mythology, a body of pagan myths belonging to the North Germanic peoples and particularly associated with Vikings, survived the Christianization of Scandinavia and became part of Nordic folklore. It featured a rich landscape of well-known figures, including the raven-flanked god Odin, the thunder-god Thor and the trickster Loki.
Runes on huge gold treasure from Jelling have indicated that gods from the Old Norse pantheon were worshiped at least 150 years earlier than previously observed — a discovery that rattled the scientific foundations of mythology research.
The so-called Vindelev treasure, which was found by two amateur Danish archeologists in a field near Jelling and consists of a rich collection of gold items, was previously already described as the most impressive runic find since the the Golden Horns of Gallehus made of sheet gold and dating to the early 5th century, the beginning of the Germanic Iron Age.
However, in subsequent analysis, the find greatly enriched our knowledge of Norse mythology as it appears to contain the world's earlist mention of the god Odin.
"It is the first time in world history that Odin's name is mentioned, and it takes Norse mythology all the way back to the beginning of the 4th century. That makes the Vindelev find even more spectacular," script researcher Lisbeth Imer of the National Museum told Danish media.
The pre-medieval discovery was made after the researchers spent some time trying to decipher the runes and carvings on the 22 gold objects with a total weight of around 800 grams — a task Lisbeth Imer described as "the most difficult to interpret" in her 20-year-long career as a runologist at the National Museum.
One of the bracteates includes a portrait of a yet unknown king, leader or statesman with the inscription "He is Odin's man."
The researchers explained the discoveries are hugely important as they rewrite Danish history.
"I have not seen such well-executed runes and such a long text on a Danish find from this period since the Golden Horns," Imer said. "It could become a key to understanding other prehistoric runic inscriptions that we have not been able to decipher so far."
Krister Vasshus, a specialist in ancient language history in Scandinavia
, said that opportunities to examine such material are very rare
and that inscriptions that rich tend to get found once in 50 years.
"We have found the proof in black and white, and it is a huge discovery," he told Danish media, describing it as "pure ecstasy."
Odin, in other Germanic languages also known as Wotan, is largely seen as the supreme god in Germanic paganism. In Norse mythology, the primary source of most surviving information about him, he is associated with wisdom, healing, death, knowledge, war, sorcery, poetry, frenzy, and the runic alphabet, which he devised after a brutal self-sacrifice on the tree of life to which he pinned himself using his own spear for nine days.
Odin notoriously was one-eyed, as he sacrificed the other one to drink from the fountain of wisdom. The almighty Odin rode an eight-legged steed called Sleipnir and was accompanied by two crows named Hugin and Munin who flew the world and provided him with information. The day Wednesday bears his name in many Germanic languages, including English.
In popular culture, the Gods of Asgard including Odin, thunder-god Thor, trickster Loki and others are featured as part of the Marvel universe based on a series of US comic books.