https://sputniknews.com/20230309/spectacular-gold-find-reveals-norse-gods-older-than-thought-1108200379.html

Spectacular Gold Find Reveals Norse Gods Older Than Thought

Old Norse mythology featured a rich pantheon of colorful figures, including the raven-flanked god Odin, the thunder-god Thor and the trickster Loki.

2023-03-09T05:47+0000

Runes on huge gold treasure from Jelling have indicated that gods from the Old Norse pantheon were worshiped at least 150 years earlier than previously observed — a discovery that rattled the scientific foundations of mythology research.The so-called Vindelev treasure, which was found by two amateur Danish archeologists in a field near Jelling and consists of a rich collection of gold items, was previously already described as the most impressive runic find since the the Golden Horns of Gallehus made of sheet gold and dating to the early 5th century, the beginning of the Germanic Iron Age.However, in subsequent analysis, the find greatly enriched our knowledge of Norse mythology as it appears to contain the world's earlist mention of the god Odin.The pre-medieval discovery was made after the researchers spent some time trying to decipher the runes and carvings on the 22 gold objects with a total weight of around 800 grams — a task Lisbeth Imer described as "the most difficult to interpret" in her 20-year-long career as a runologist at the National Museum.One of the bracteates includes a portrait of a yet unknown king, leader or statesman with the inscription "He is Odin's man."The researchers explained the discoveries are hugely important as they rewrite Danish history.Krister Vasshus, a specialist in ancient language history in Scandinavia, said that opportunities to examine such material are very rare and that inscriptions that rich tend to get found once in 50 years."We have found the proof in black and white, and it is a huge discovery," he told Danish media, describing it as "pure ecstasy."Odin, in other Germanic languages also known as Wotan, is largely seen as the supreme god in Germanic paganism. In Norse mythology, the primary source of most surviving information about him, he is associated with wisdom, healing, death, knowledge, war, sorcery, poetry, frenzy, and the runic alphabet, which he devised after a brutal self-sacrifice on the tree of life to which he pinned himself using his own spear for nine days.Odin notoriously was one-eyed, as he sacrificed the other one to drink from the fountain of wisdom. The almighty Odin rode an eight-legged steed called Sleipnir and was accompanied by two crows named Hugin and Munin who flew the world and provided him with information. The day Wednesday bears his name in many Germanic languages, including English.In popular culture, the Gods of Asgard including Odin, thunder-god Thor, trickster Loki and others are featured as part of the Marvel universe based on a series of US comic books.

