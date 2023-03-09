https://sputniknews.com/20230309/second-phase-of-africa-women-health-champions-initiative-launched-by-who-unv-1108203858.html

The World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Africa and the United Nations Volunteers (UNV) Program have embarked on the second phase of the AWHC initiative aimed at advancing the region's health agenda and objectives.

The World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Africa and the United Nations Volunteers (UNV) Program have embarked on the second phase of the Africa Women Health Champions (AWHC) initiative aimed at advancing the region's health agenda and objectives.The project helps countries to achieve Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3 which consists in ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for everybody at all ages. Within SDG 3, it is planned to reduce the global maternal mortality ratio, end preventable deaths of newborns and children under 5 years of age, end the epidemics of AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria, and the like, increase health financing and the recruitment, development, training and retention of the health workforce in developing countries, etc.Within the framework of the initiative, the volunteers help the continent to expand opportunities for Africa public health professionals along with contributing to WHO gender parity.In line with the AWHC initiative, women champions are appointed as national and international UN Volunteers in WHO country offices and at WHO Africa Regional Office.The second phase of the initiative will last 24 months and focus mainly on expanding health career development opportunities, promoting diversity, and getting underrepresented countries involved.The first phase of the initiative involved 120 women depolyed in 38 countries, who helped make efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ebola epidemic, cholera outbreak, and other diseases in the region. The women were chosen from more than 25 professional fields, and their professional areas within the initiative included public health, emergency health surveillance, food security, biomedical engineering, and laboratory technology.The second phase of the AWHC initiative was launched on March 8, on International Women's Day.

