Russian FM Lavrov, Saudi Counterpart Farhan Al Saud Hold Press Conference in Moscow

Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Saudi Arabian counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud give a joint press conference following talks in Moscow.

2023-03-09T10:11+0000

Sputnik goes live as Sergey Lavrov and his Saudi counterpart, Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, give a joint press conference following talks in Moscow.The top diplomats are expected to exchange views on a broad range of bilateral and international issues.Ties between Russia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have been on the rise after the OPEC+ deal was struck. The agreement makes it possible to reduce or increase hydrocarbon production in order to stabilize global energy markets.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

