https://sputniknews.com/20230309/ny-times-prints-nord-stream-hoax-hugo-chavez-celebration-pro-warpro-nazi-rally-in-dc-1108197138.html
NY Times Prints Nord Stream Hoax; Hugo Chavez Celebration; Pro-War/Pro-Nazi Rally in DC
NY Times Prints Nord Stream Hoax; Hugo Chavez Celebration; Pro-War/Pro-Nazi Rally in DC
A German media outlet, citing investigators, has put forth a story arguing that six people in a rental boat carried out the Nord Stream pipeline attacks. 09.03.2023, Sputnik International
2023-03-09T11:17+0000
2023-03-09T11:17+0000
2023-03-09T11:17+0000
the critical hour
radio
nord stream
ukraine
iraq
syria
paris
north korea
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/09/1108196992_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7b9b1f5457807860afcd56ce6f3b68fa.png
NY Times Prints Nord Stream Hoax; Hugo Chavez Celebration; Pro-War/Pro-Nazi Rally in DC
Anonymous US intelligence officials have put forth a story arguing that six people in a rental boat carried out the Nord Stream pipeline attacks.
Regis Tremblay, an American citizen in Crimea, joins us to discuss Nord Stream. A German media outlet, citing investigators, has put forth a story arguing that six people in a rental boat carried out the Nord Stream pipeline attacks.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The US empire seems to be in a difficult position as Artemovsk (Bakhmut) falls. Also, Eastern European nations plan to send more tanks to Ukraine. Also, the new Nord Stream claims are laughed at by some but discussed as a realistic possibility by Western mainstream news organizations.Caleb Maupin, journalist, and political analyst, joins us to discuss China. China is pushing back against the US House Speaker meeting with Taiwan officials. Also, North Korea is citing a realistic chance of nuclear war.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," joins us to discuss Africa. The US is shooting itself in the foot in Africa. Also, we discuss the legacy of Hugo Chavez and the anniversary of his passing.James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, joins us to discuss foreign policy. The US now says that it will stay in Iraq for the foreseeable future. Biden officials seem to be behind a pro-war, pro-neo-Nazi rally in Washington DC. Also, the US is pushing for more sanctions against China from Europe which seem poised to backfire.Ted Rall, political cartoonist, and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss the EU. French citizens are in the streets pushing back against changes to pension laws. Also, we discuss the new Nord Stream hoax.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss technology. The FBI and Pentagon are developing facial recognition technology. Also, Germany may be buying into sanctions against China.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
ukraine
iraq
syria
paris
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Wilmer Leon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
Wilmer Leon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/09/1108196992_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_bfdc37bce15a4da2aee3ca125c6c6963.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Wilmer Leon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
radio, nord stream, ukraine, iraq, syria, paris, аудио, north korea
radio, nord stream, ukraine, iraq, syria, paris, аудио, north korea
NY Times Prints Nord Stream Hoax; Hugo Chavez Celebration; Pro-War/Pro-Nazi Rally in DC
A German media outlet, citing investigators, has put forth a story arguing that six people in a rental boat carried out the Nord Stream pipeline attacks.
Regis Tremblay, an American citizen in Crimea, joins us to discuss Nord Stream. A German media outlet, citing investigators, has put forth a story arguing that six people in a rental boat carried out the Nord Stream pipeline attacks.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The US empire seems to be in a difficult position as Artemovsk (Bakhmut) falls. Also, Eastern European nations plan to send more tanks to Ukraine. Also, the new Nord Stream claims are laughed at by some but discussed as a realistic possibility by Western mainstream news organizations.
Caleb Maupin, journalist, and political analyst, joins us to discuss China. China is pushing back against the US House Speaker meeting with Taiwan officials. Also, North Korea is citing a realistic chance of nuclear war.
Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," joins us to discuss Africa. The US is shooting itself in the foot in Africa. Also, we discuss the legacy of Hugo Chavez and the anniversary of his passing.
James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, joins us to discuss foreign policy. The US now says that it will stay in Iraq for the foreseeable future. Biden officials seem to be behind a pro-war, pro-neo-Nazi rally in Washington DC. Also, the US is pushing for more sanctions against China from Europe which seem poised to backfire.
Ted Rall, political cartoonist, and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss the EU. French citizens are in the streets pushing back against changes to pension laws. Also, we discuss the new Nord Stream hoax.
Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss technology. The FBI and Pentagon are developing facial recognition technology. Also, Germany may be buying into sanctions against China.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.