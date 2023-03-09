https://sputniknews.com/20230309/nord-stream-probe-leaks-ftc-hounds-twitter-house-syria-vote--1108192015.html
2023-03-09T11:19+0000
2023-03-09T11:19+0000
2023-03-09T11:19+0000
radio
International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and Ben Zinevich to discuss more leaks about the Nord Stream pipeline explosions coming out of Germany, ammunition levels in Ukraine as Western supplies to Kiev are thinning out, whether US oil production should affect how people understand current geopolitical tensions, and whether the French government will back down in the face of massive protests over a proposed increase in the retirement age.Technologist and cohost of the CovertAction Magazine podcast Chris Garaffa discusses the FTC's probe of Twitter’s data security and demands that Twitter name journalists it has interacted with, Joe Biden’s new cybersecurity plan, and what to expect next in Washington’s proposed crackdowns on TikTok.Independent journalist Christopher Helali discusses selective reporting on international neo-Nazi networks, calls from within the US government to withdraw troops from Syria, concerns among members of Israel’s armed forces that outrageous government statements could expose them to legal action, and how the political crisis in Israel is developing.Lexington Fair Housing Council investigator and housing case manager Greg Capillo discusses the state of homelessness in the US, how methods used to assess homelessness can be misleading, how unrealistic US poverty thresholds contribute to homelessness, and whether a new House committee on the topic can create much change.The Misfits also discuss more investigations into Tesla, International Women’s Day, and an update on the Roald Dahl editing scandal.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and Ben Zinevich to discuss more leaks about the Nord Stream pipeline explosions coming out of Germany, ammunition levels in Ukraine as Western supplies to Kiev are thinning out, whether US oil production should affect how people understand current geopolitical tensions, and whether the French government will back down in the face of massive protests over a proposed increase in the retirement age.
Technologist and cohost of the CovertAction Magazine podcast Chris Garaffa discusses the FTC's probe of Twitter’s data security and demands that Twitter name journalists it has interacted with, Joe Biden’s new cybersecurity plan, and what to expect next in Washington’s proposed crackdowns on TikTok.
Independent journalist Christopher Helali discusses selective reporting on international neo-Nazi networks, calls from within the US government to withdraw troops from Syria, concerns among members of Israel’s armed forces that outrageous government statements could expose them to legal action, and how the political crisis in Israel is developing.
Lexington Fair Housing Council investigator and housing case manager Greg Capillo discusses the state of homelessness in the US, how methods used to assess homelessness can be misleading, how unrealistic US poverty thresholds contribute to homelessness, and whether a new House committee on the topic can create much change.
The Misfits also discuss more investigations into Tesla, International Women’s Day, and an update on the Roald Dahl editing scandal.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.