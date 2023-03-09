International
Japan's Economy Stagnates as GDP Growth in 4Q 2022 Downgraded From 0.6% to 0.1%
Japan's Economy Stagnates as GDP Growth in 4Q 2022 Downgraded From 0.6% to 0.1%
Japan's gross domestic product (GDP) in the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by 0.1% on an annualized basis, which is less than previous estimates
The annualized growth of the country's GDP in October-December was thus downgraded from 0.6% reported earlier in the year. Experts from the DailyFX portal predicted that the increase would amount to 0.8% over the last quarter of the past year. At the same time, in the fourth quarter of 2022, the GDP showed no quarter-on-quarter change, while growing by 0.4% compared to the same period in 2021. One of the causes of a slower economic growth is underperforming private consumption, which accounted for around 60% of Japan's GDP and rose by just 0.3% quarter-on-quarter in October-December 2022 against the earlier estimates of 0.5%.Earlier, Japan's finance ministry has logged its largest one-month account deficit, which totaled 1.8 trillion yen ($14 billion), since 1985 due to rising energy prices and declining exports to China during the Lunar New Year holiday.
06:32 GMT 09.03.2023 (Updated: 06:42 GMT 09.03.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Japan's gross domestic product (GDP) in the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by 0.1% on an annualized basis, which is less than previous estimates, according to the data published by the Japanese Cabinet Office on Thursday.
The annualized growth of the country's GDP in October-December was thus downgraded from 0.6% reported earlier in the year. Experts from the DailyFX portal predicted that the increase would amount to 0.8% over the last quarter of the past year.
At the same time, in the fourth quarter of 2022, the GDP showed no quarter-on-quarter change, while growing by 0.4% compared to the same period in 2021.
Economy
Bank of Japan Governor Says Current Yen Depreciation Negative for Economy
19 October 2022, 09:30 GMT
19 October 2022, 09:30 GMT
One of the causes of a slower economic growth is underperforming private consumption, which accounted for around 60% of Japan's GDP and rose by just 0.3% quarter-on-quarter in October-December 2022 against the earlier estimates of 0.5%.
Earlier, Japan's finance ministry has logged its largest one-month account deficit, which totaled 1.8 trillion yen ($14 billion), since 1985 due to rising energy prices and declining exports to China during the Lunar New Year holiday.
