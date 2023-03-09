'I Beat Your A**': Chaotic Footage Shows Southwest Traveler Put in Headlock Amid Wild Brawl

International
Southwest has made a habit of creating headlines as of late. In December, its computer system went down, stranding holiday passengers for days.
A brawl broke out on a Southwest flight between two men after one of the men accused the other of “aggressively” bumping into his wife while the plane was boarding.The incident took place on a Monday flight from Dallas, Texas, to Phoenix, Arizona. Footage from the scene shows the man who appears to be the aggressor punching a shorter, heavily-tattooed man several times and putting him in a headlock while other passengers scream at him to stop.Witnesses told media outlets that both of the men were escorted from the plane but Dallas Police Department said that no one was arrested due to the incident.The woman who recorded the video said that after the tattooed man bumped into the other man’s wife, he began mouthing off. The woman also says the taller man punched the tattooed man several times before she started recording.Southwest said that despite the ruckus, the flight arrived in Phoenix on time. “We commend [our crew] for managing the situation and ensuring the safety and comfort of the other passengers in the cabin, while also allowing that flight to arrive on time,” a Southwest spokesperson said in a statement.
Southwest has made a habit of creating headlines as of late. In December, its computer system went down, stranding holiday passengers for days. On Sunday, a Southwest flight had to make an emergency landing in Cuba and two days before that, a passenger passed out and others vomited during extreme turbulence and an aborted landing.
A brawl broke out on a Southwest flight between two men after one of the men accused the other of “aggressively” bumping into his wife while the plane was boarding.
The incident took place on a Monday flight from Dallas, Texas, to Phoenix, Arizona. Footage from the scene shows the man who appears to be the aggressor punching a shorter, heavily-tattooed man several times and putting him in a headlock while other passengers scream at him to stop.
Witnesses told media outlets that both of the men were escorted from the plane but Dallas Police Department said that no one was arrested due to the incident.
The woman who recorded the video said that after the tattooed man bumped into the other man’s wife, he began mouthing off. The woman also says the taller man punched the tattooed man several times before she started recording.

The taller man can be heard in the video saying: “I will sit down in jail for you approaching my family. I will die for my family. Don’t play with my family! That’s why I beat your ass!”

Southwest said that despite the ruckus, the flight arrived in Phoenix on time. “We commend [our crew] for managing the situation and ensuring the safety and comfort of the other passengers in the cabin, while also allowing that flight to arrive on time,” a Southwest spokesperson said in a statement.
