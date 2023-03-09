https://sputniknews.com/20230309/i-am-a-proud-african-tunisian-president-saied-says-1108219339.html

'I Am a Proud African,' Tunisian President Saied Says

During the Tunisia-hosted meeting between Tunisian President Kais Saied and his Bissau-Guinean counterpart Umaro Sissoco Embalo, Saied emphasized being an African

Tunisian President Kais Saied called himself a "proud African" during the Tunisia-hosted meeting with his Bissau-Guinean counterpart and ECOWAS chair, Umaro Sissoco Embalo. The latter's visit to the North African country took place in the wake of racism accusations made against Saied following his comments on countering illegal immigration.Emballo, in turn, stated that he would not believe that the president of Tunisia, the country of Bourguiba, could be xenophobic or racist. "You yourself are African," he said.Habib Bourguiba, the first president of Tunisia, is often described as the leader who established modern Tunisian society through a number of progressive reforms.Earlier this week, Tunisian authorities announced a package of support measures to ease a number of procedures for migrants and students from sub-Saharan Africa. Thus, it was decided to extend student resident cards for a year as well as to prolong these documents for migrants for three to six months.Tunis said it would offer assistance to migrants who voluntarily leave the country.Last week saw a lot of criticism from a number of African and European countries against Saied, triggered by his decision to urge the Tunisian security forces to put an end to illegal migration.The Tunisian government, president, and Foreign Ministry on their official webpages said they were surprised by the "campaign to accuse [the country] of alleged racism."Tunisia denied the allegations, pointing to the fact that it was among the founders of the Organization of African Unity, which later became the African Union.

