https://sputniknews.com/20230309/ex-uk-health-secretarys-covid-memoirs-censored-by-cabinet-over-lab-leak-claims-report-1108200977.html

Ex-UK Health Secretary's Covid Memoirs Censored by Cabinet over 'Lab Leak' Claims: Report

Ex-UK Health Secretary's Covid Memoirs Censored by Cabinet over 'Lab Leak' Claims: Report

UK Ex-Health Secretary Matt Hancock's 'Wuhan lab leak' memoir comments were reportedly 'censored' by the Cabinet Office.

2023-03-09T07:48+0000

2023-03-09T07:48+0000

2023-03-09T07:48+0000

world

uk

matt hancock

china

covid-19

cabinet office

wuhan

wuhan university

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/01/1083047599_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6b86d53495694a303aa90751664d544f.jpg

Britain’s former Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, was instructed by the Cabinet Office to water down his "skepticism" regarding the Wuhan wet market explanation for the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the government feared it would "cause problems" with China, according to a UK media report.Over 100,000 such exchanged messages between Matt Hancock and other officials at the height of the coronavirus pandemic have been leaked to a UK media outlet.However, as the ex-health secretary followed the procedure required from all former ministers, and turned over his manuscript to the Cabinet Office for review last year, he was reportedly told by the Cabinet Office:“This is highly sensitive and would cause problems if released. Must be clearer that it is supposition rather than revealing any confidential information received from inside government. Should also be clear that this is not HMG views or beliefs.”Further along in the draft, Hancock had originally weighed in on the Wuhan "lab leak theory", purportedly writing:Furthermore, Hancock had added that, "Global fear of the Chinese must not get in the way of a full investigation into what happened.” However, the censored version that was allowed to be published had been considerably toned down, according to the media report. Another reference that was struck from the draft was Hancock's mention of Porton Down.Porton Down is a highly controversial and top secret military laboratory in the UK, which was prominent in investigations into the alleged nerve agent attack on former Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in March 2018. The facility is a mere eight kilometers away from Salisbury, and samples of the substance that contaminated the pair were sent there for evaluation, with the researchers unable to verify the country in which the poison used in Salisbury was produced. The UK had rejected Russia’s request for a joint investigation and declared that Moscow was "highly likely" behind the "attack" on the Skripals.Mention of the UK government's secret military lab was zeroed in by the Cabinet Office, which determined the section needed to be ditched as reference to “Porton Down is damaging to national security”.Finally, after due "censorship", the book was greenlit for publication by Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary, on November 4, 2022.There has not been any official government response to the leaked messages contained in the media report.The disclosure of how Matt Hancock's "concerns" regarding the origins of the coronavirus were toned down at the insistance of British officials comes as Washington has breathed fresh life into the COVID-19 “lab leak” theory, suggesting that the SARS-CoV-2 virus escaped from a Wuhan biolab.The US Department of Energy (DoE) and the FBI both released statements earlier in the year, saying their investigations have concluded that the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, escaped from containment at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and triggered the pandemic in late December 2019.While the DoE report expressed "low confidence" in the conclusion, FBI Director Christopher Wray told US media the federal law enforcement agency had "for quite some time now assessed that the origins of the pandemic are most likely a potential lab incident in Wuhan."Renewed hype over the origins of the pandemic and the lab leak narrative pinning blame on China come after back in May 2021, US President Joe Biden ordered US intelligence agencies to assess the likelihood of SARS-CoV-2 being either the subject or product of Chinese laboratory experiments. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) said that August that the virus had "probably emerged and infected humans through an initial small-scale exposure that occurred no later than November 2019 with the first known cluster of COVID-19 cases arising in Wuhan, China in December 2019."Amid the resurfaced accusations, Beijing insisted it has "shared the most data and research results on virus tracing and made important contributions to global virus tracing research," according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning. It was added that, "Politicizing the issue of virus tracing will not smear China but will only damage the US’s own credibility."

https://sputniknews.com/20230303/us-did-not-provide-access-to-reports-accusing-china-of-causing-covid-19-who-1107991316.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230301/fbi-assesses-origins-of-covid-19-most-likely-from-potential-leak-in-wuhan-lab---director-1107887358.html

china

wuhan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

uk ex-health secretary, matt hancock, wuhan lab leak, memoir, pandemic diaries, comments, censored by the cabinet office, skepticism, wuhan wet market explanation for pandemic outbreak, highly sensitive, would cause problems if released, porton down