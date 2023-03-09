https://sputniknews.com/20230309/europe-in-dire-need-of-energy-partners-in-close-proximity---african-union-1108198279.html

Europe in Dire Need of Energy Partners in Close Proximity - African Union

Europe in Dire Need of Energy Partners in Close Proximity - African Union

Europe is in dire need of energy partners that are in close proximity as it seeks to secure enough supply after cutting off Russian energy, African Union Energy Commissioner Amani Abou-Zeid told Sputnik on the margins of CERAWeek.

2023-03-09T02:48+0000

2023-03-09T02:48+0000

2023-03-09T02:48+0000

energy crisis in europe

europe

energy

african union (au)

liquefied natural gas (lng)

ukraine crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/03/1105010193_0:146:3123:1903_1920x0_80_0_0_f97bcd845b235406260130b7131fb154.jpg

"They are in dire need of close, not foreign. Africa is geographically closer to Europe. In many ways it provides support [to Europe]," Abou-Zeid said on Wednesday. Africa is prepared to serve as a key partner in Europe's energy sector, according to Abou-Zeid. Europe has looked to the United States for an alternative source of gas through imports of US Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), but it is not enough to replace Russian gas. The Ukraine conflict has reportedly made Africa an attractive investment opportunity for energy security after the region had some exploration successes in 2022. In February, Russian ambassador-at-large and the head of the Russia-Africa partnership forum Oleg Ozerov told Sputnik that Russia has much potential in the oil and gas spheres to develop relations with African states. Abou-Zeid mentioned that Africa does not have any special relations with Russia, but emphasized that relations are not bad.

https://sputniknews.com/20230308/africa-must-meet-local-demand-before-contributing-to-europes-energy-needs--oil-firm-ceo-1108169504.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

europe, african union, energy partners, amani abou-zeid, ceraweek