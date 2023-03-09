International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
https://sputniknews.com/20230309/democrats-meltdown-over-covid-19-and-the-january-6-footage-1108196589.html
Democrats Meltdown Over COVID-19 and the January 6 Footage
Democrats Meltdown Over COVID-19 and the January 6 Footage
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Ukraine being blamed for the Nord Stream bombing, and Tiger Woods... 09.03.2023, Sputnik International
2023-03-09T11:17+0000
2023-03-09T11:17+0000
the backstory
radio
democrats
chicago teachers union
january 6
climate change
laboratory
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/09/1108196443_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b8bf1750369a1cb1a124e3afaf44cf4b.png
Democrats Meltdown Over COVID-19 and the January 6th Footage
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Ukraine being blamed for the Nord Stream bombing, and Tiger Woods being sued by his ex-girlfriend.
Melik Abdul - Political Analyst, Writer, and Republican Strategist | Hearings on COVID-19, The Corruption of Science, and Scientists SmearedThom Nickels – Author, Journalist | How to Deal with Liars, Lori Lightfoot Losses, and a Tame Donald Trump AppearsIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Melik Abdul about the Wuhan lab leak theory, Dr. Robert Redfield, and Tucker Carlson painted as a boogeyman. Melik discussed Donald Trump's "Wuhan Virus" claims in 2020 and how Dr. Redfield believes the Wuhan lab leak theory to be credible. Melik spoke about the attacks on Tucker Carlson and the newly released January 6th video.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Thom Nickels about Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Democrats lying about facts, and perseverance. Thom talked about Lori Lightfoot's reelection loss and more current Democrat mayors possibly being unseated. Thom commented on Donald Trump's tame attitude at CPAC and the Ron DeSantis speculation for the 2024 election.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/09/1108196443_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_74597bd10db6df13701377c09babf355.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
radio, democrats, chicago teachers union, january 6, climate change, laboratory, аудио
radio, democrats, chicago teachers union, january 6, climate change, laboratory, аудио

Democrats Meltdown Over COVID-19 and the January 6 Footage

11:17 GMT 09.03.2023
The Backstory
Democrats Meltdown Over COVID-19 and the January 6th Footage
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Ukraine being blamed for the Nord Stream bombing, and Tiger Woods being sued by his ex-girlfriend.
Melik Abdul - Political Analyst, Writer, and Republican Strategist | Hearings on COVID-19, The Corruption of Science, and Scientists Smeared

Thom Nickels – Author, Journalist | How to Deal with Liars, Lori Lightfoot Losses, and a Tame Donald Trump Appears

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Melik Abdul about the Wuhan lab leak theory, Dr. Robert Redfield, and Tucker Carlson painted as a boogeyman. Melik discussed Donald Trump's "Wuhan Virus" claims in 2020 and how Dr. Redfield believes the Wuhan lab leak theory to be credible. Melik spoke about the attacks on Tucker Carlson and the newly released January 6th video.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Thom Nickels about Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Democrats lying about facts, and perseverance. Thom talked about Lori Lightfoot's reelection loss and more current Democrat mayors possibly being unseated. Thom commented on Donald Trump's tame attitude at CPAC and the Ron DeSantis speculation for the 2024 election.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала