https://sputniknews.com/20230309/democrats-meltdown-over-covid-19-and-the-january-6-footage-1108196589.html

Democrats Meltdown Over COVID-19 and the January 6 Footage

Democrats Meltdown Over COVID-19 and the January 6 Footage

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Ukraine being blamed for the Nord Stream bombing, and Tiger Woods... 09.03.2023, Sputnik International

2023-03-09T11:17+0000

2023-03-09T11:17+0000

2023-03-09T11:17+0000

the backstory

radio

democrats

chicago teachers union

january 6

climate change

laboratory

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/09/1108196443_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b8bf1750369a1cb1a124e3afaf44cf4b.png

Democrats Meltdown Over COVID-19 and the January 6th Footage On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Ukraine being blamed for the Nord Stream bombing, and Tiger Woods being sued by his ex-girlfriend.

Melik Abdul - Political Analyst, Writer, and Republican Strategist | Hearings on COVID-19, The Corruption of Science, and Scientists SmearedThom Nickels – Author, Journalist | How to Deal with Liars, Lori Lightfoot Losses, and a Tame Donald Trump AppearsIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Melik Abdul about the Wuhan lab leak theory, Dr. Robert Redfield, and Tucker Carlson painted as a boogeyman. Melik discussed Donald Trump's "Wuhan Virus" claims in 2020 and how Dr. Redfield believes the Wuhan lab leak theory to be credible. Melik spoke about the attacks on Tucker Carlson and the newly released January 6th video.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Thom Nickels about Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Democrats lying about facts, and perseverance. Thom talked about Lori Lightfoot's reelection loss and more current Democrat mayors possibly being unseated. Thom commented on Donald Trump's tame attitude at CPAC and the Ron DeSantis speculation for the 2024 election.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

radio, democrats, chicago teachers union, january 6, climate change, laboratory, аудио