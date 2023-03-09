https://sputniknews.com/20230309/democrats-meltdown-over-covid-19-and-the-january-6-footage-1108196589.html
Democrats Meltdown Over COVID-19 and the January 6 Footage
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Ukraine being blamed for the Nord Stream bombing, and Tiger Woods... 09.03.2023, Sputnik International
2023-03-09T11:17+0000
the backstory
radio
democrats
chicago teachers union
january 6
climate change
laboratory
Democrats Meltdown Over COVID-19 and the January 6th Footage
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Ukraine being blamed for the Nord Stream bombing, and Tiger Woods being sued by his ex-girlfriend.
Melik Abdul - Political Analyst, Writer, and Republican Strategist | Hearings on COVID-19, The Corruption of Science, and Scientists SmearedThom Nickels – Author, Journalist | How to Deal with Liars, Lori Lightfoot Losses, and a Tame Donald Trump AppearsIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Melik Abdul about the Wuhan lab leak theory, Dr. Robert Redfield, and Tucker Carlson painted as a boogeyman. Melik discussed Donald Trump's "Wuhan Virus" claims in 2020 and how Dr. Redfield believes the Wuhan lab leak theory to be credible. Melik spoke about the attacks on Tucker Carlson and the newly released January 6th video.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Thom Nickels about Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Democrats lying about facts, and perseverance. Thom talked about Lori Lightfoot's reelection loss and more current Democrat mayors possibly being unseated. Thom commented on Donald Trump's tame attitude at CPAC and the Ron DeSantis speculation for the 2024 election.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Melik Abdul - Political Analyst, Writer, and Republican Strategist | Hearings on COVID-19, The Corruption of Science, and Scientists Smeared
Thom Nickels – Author, Journalist | How to Deal with Liars, Lori Lightfoot Losses, and a Tame Donald Trump Appears
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Melik Abdul about the Wuhan lab leak theory, Dr. Robert Redfield, and Tucker Carlson painted as a boogeyman. Melik discussed Donald Trump's "Wuhan Virus" claims in 2020 and how Dr. Redfield believes the Wuhan lab leak theory to be credible. Melik spoke about the attacks on Tucker Carlson and the newly released January 6th video.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Thom Nickels about Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Democrats lying about facts, and perseverance. Thom talked about Lori Lightfoot's reelection loss and more current Democrat mayors possibly being unseated. Thom commented on Donald Trump's tame attitude at CPAC and the Ron DeSantis speculation for the 2024 election.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.