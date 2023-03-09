https://sputniknews.com/20230309/corporate-press-claims-pro-ukraine-group-behind-nord-stream-sabotage-1108194409.html

Corporate Press Claims 'Pro-Ukraine Group' Behind Nord Stream Sabotage

Corporate Press Claims 'Pro-Ukraine Group' Behind Nord Stream Sabotage

Jerome Powell Promises Assault On Workers, NYT's Red Herring Report on Nord Stream Sabotage, Commemorating International Working Women's Day 09.03.2023

Corporate Press Claims Pro-Ukraine Group Behind Nord Stream Sabotage Jerome Powell Promises Assault On Workers, NYT’s Red Herring Report on Nord Stream Sabotage, Commemorating International Working Women’s Day

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Jack Rasmus, economist, radio show host, & author of 'The Scourge of Neoliberalism' to discuss recent comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicating that interest rate hikes are likely to accelerate in light of unexpectedly strong economic numbers, why inflation is likely to persist as long as climbing interest rates threaten a recession, and why the Fed’s assault on workers is not going to lower inflation.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss a New York Times report alleging that a pro-Ukraine group sabotaged the Nord Stream pipelines without the support of the Ukrainian government, how this report relates to Seympur Hersh’s allegations that the US was behind the sabotage of the pipelines, how this report is suspiciously convenient for easing political tensions in Europe over the sabotage, and how this report is related to the ongoing fighting in Ukraine.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Jodi Dean, Professor of Political Sciences at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and author of “Comrade: An Essay on Political Belonging” to discuss international working women’s day and its roots in working class and anti-war struggle, how the capitalist system and imperialism specifically oppresses women through issues such as the wage gap, how the struggle for women’s equality continues today and how it relates to other working class struggles, and why only a socialist system will achieve women’s liberation.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Netfa Freeman, Coordinating Committee member with the Black Alliance for Peace, organizer with Pan-African Community Action, and host of Voices with Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM to discuss the ongoing controversy surrounding DC’s revised criminal code and how Democrats have sacrificed DC’s sovereignty for their electoral gain, why many Americans took for granted the corporate press’s narrative accusing Russia of the Nord Stream sabotage and how that speaks to the level of propaganda in the US, and how the rise of the far-right in the US is blowback for US support of the far-right around the world.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

