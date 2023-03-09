https://sputniknews.com/20230309/chinese-military-experts-forecast-ukraine-conflicts-end-in-summer-2023-reports-say-1108210364.html
Chinese Military Experts Forecast Ukraine Conflict's End in Summer 2023, Reports Say
China's peace plan on Ukraine has been built on the Chinese military experts' forecast that hostilities in Ukraine would be over in the summer of 2023, a Japanese newspaper reported on Thursday
The report said that a document published by the Academy of Military Sciences (AMS) in Beijing two months earlier might have influenced China's stance because the think tank issued recommendations to the Communist Party's Central Military Commission, the highest decision-making body for China's armed forces. The AMS completed a simulation of the Ukraine conflict, which resulted in the forecast that the conflict would draw to a close around summer 2023, with Russia having "the upper hand" because, among other things, both Russian and Ukrainian economies would be "too exhausted" to prolong the conflict past the summer, the newspaper said. In February, China released a 12-point document titled "China' Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," promoting, among other things, respect of the sovereignty of all countries, the cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev. The Kremlin has repeatedly emphasized its readiness to negotiate. The government in Kiev has initially ruled out any talks as long as Vladimir Putin remains President of Russia but dropped the demand later.In October 2022, Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky approved the decision to refuse to negotiate with Russia.
News
The report said that a document published by the Academy of Military Sciences (AMS) in Beijing two months earlier might have influenced China's stance because the think tank issued recommendations to the Communist Party's Central Military Commission, the highest decision-making body for China's armed forces.
The AMS completed a simulation of the Ukraine conflict, which resulted in the forecast that the conflict would draw to a close around summer 2023, with Russia having "the upper hand" because, among other things, both Russian and Ukrainian economies would be "too exhausted" to prolong the conflict past the summer, the newspaper said.
In February, China released a 12-point document titled "China' Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis
," promoting, among other things, respect of the sovereignty of all countries, the cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev.
The Kremlin has repeatedly emphasized its readiness to negotiate. The government in Kiev has initially ruled out any talks as long as Vladimir Putin remains President of Russia but dropped the demand later.
In October 2022, Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky approved the decision to refuse to negotiate with Russia.