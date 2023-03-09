International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230309/chinese-military-experts-forecast-ukraine-conflicts-end-in-summer-2023-reports-say-1108210364.html
Chinese Military Experts Forecast Ukraine Conflict's End in Summer 2023, Reports Say
Chinese Military Experts Forecast Ukraine Conflict's End in Summer 2023, Reports Say
China's peace plan on Ukraine has been built on the Chinese military experts' forecast that hostilities in Ukraine would be over in the summer of 2023, a Japanese newspaper reported on Thursday
2023-03-09T10:33+0000
2023-03-09T10:33+0000
world
russia
ukraine
china
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/03/1107964216_0:153:2953:1814_1920x0_80_0_0_98f911ecc6a22459f0de746cf5e5c61f.jpg
The report said that a document published by the Academy of Military Sciences (AMS) in Beijing two months earlier might have influenced China's stance because the think tank issued recommendations to the Communist Party's Central Military Commission, the highest decision-making body for China's armed forces. The AMS completed a simulation of the Ukraine conflict, which resulted in the forecast that the conflict would draw to a close around summer 2023, with Russia having "the upper hand" because, among other things, both Russian and Ukrainian economies would be "too exhausted" to prolong the conflict past the summer, the newspaper said. In February, China released a 12-point document titled "China' Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," promoting, among other things, respect of the sovereignty of all countries, the cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev. The Kremlin has repeatedly emphasized its readiness to negotiate. The government in Kiev has initially ruled out any talks as long as Vladimir Putin remains President of Russia but dropped the demand later.In October 2022, Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky approved the decision to refuse to negotiate with Russia.
russia
ukraine
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/03/1107964216_165:0:2788:1967_1920x0_80_0_0_284b55a5363851822365c01ea9b4cf1a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
china's peace plan, chinese military experts, hostilities in ukraine
china's peace plan, chinese military experts, hostilities in ukraine

Chinese Military Experts Forecast Ukraine Conflict's End in Summer 2023, Reports Say

10:33 GMT 09.03.2023
© AP Photo / Russian Defense Ministry Press ServiceIn this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, Russian paratroopers are seen on a mission on the Nikolaev-Krivoy Rog direction in Ukraine.
In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, Russian paratroopers are seen on a mission on the Nikolaev-Krivoy Rog direction in Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.03.2023
© AP Photo / Russian Defense Ministry Press Service
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China's peace plan on Ukraine has been built on the Chinese military experts' forecast that hostilities in Ukraine would be over in the summer of 2023, a Japanese newspaper reported on Thursday, citing sources.
The report said that a document published by the Academy of Military Sciences (AMS) in Beijing two months earlier might have influenced China's stance because the think tank issued recommendations to the Communist Party's Central Military Commission, the highest decision-making body for China's armed forces.
The AMS completed a simulation of the Ukraine conflict, which resulted in the forecast that the conflict would draw to a close around summer 2023, with Russia having "the upper hand" because, among other things, both Russian and Ukrainian economies would be "too exhausted" to prolong the conflict past the summer, the newspaper said.
In February, China released a 12-point document titled "China' Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," promoting, among other things, respect of the sovereignty of all countries, the cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev.
The Kremlin has repeatedly emphasized its readiness to negotiate. The government in Kiev has initially ruled out any talks as long as Vladimir Putin remains President of Russia but dropped the demand later.
In October 2022, Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky approved the decision to refuse to negotiate with Russia.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала