LIVE: Students Rally in Paris Against Pension Reform
Almost 1Mln Dutch Citizens Might End Up Living in Poverty in 2024
The end of the temporary measures taken by the government of the Netherlands in response to high inflation might lead to almost 1 million residents of the country living in poverty in 2024.
The number of households living in poverty will rise from 815,000 in 2023 to about 995,000 in 2024, with the increase caused by the end of the governmental temporary support measures, the media outlet reported. The support measures were introduced in order to alleviate the consequences of the high inflation, caused by the energy crisis. The measures were temporary and included energy allowance, the temporary increase in the health care allowance and the price cap on energy. The level of child poverty is expected to increase from 6.1% to 7.1% next year, though this figure might decrease, but the government will fail to achieve its goal of halving child poverty between 2015 and 2025, the media reported. The Dutch economy is expected to grow by 1.6% this year and 1.4% in the next, the media outlet reported referring to the state statistics. Meanwhile, in February, the inflation rate grew in the country after several months of staying low and amounted to 8%.
15:30 GMT 09.03.2023
PARIS (Sputnik) - The end of the temporary measures taken by the government of the Netherlands in response to high inflation might lead to almost 1 million residents of the country living in poverty in 2024, a local news outlet reported on Thursday, referring to the Central Planning Office of the Netherlands.
The number of households living in poverty will rise from 815,000 in 2023 to about 995,000 in 2024, with the increase caused by the end of the governmental temporary support measures, the media outlet reported.
The support measures were introduced in order to alleviate the consequences of the high inflation, caused by the energy crisis. The measures were temporary and included energy allowance, the temporary increase in the health care allowance and the price cap on energy.
The level of child poverty is expected to increase from 6.1% to 7.1% next year, though this figure might decrease, but the government will fail to achieve its goal of halving child poverty between 2015 and 2025, the media reported.
The Dutch economy is expected to grow by 1.6% this year and 1.4% in the next, the media outlet reported referring to the state statistics. Meanwhile, in February, the inflation rate grew in the country after several months of staying low and amounted to 8%.
