World Remains Vulnerable to Emergence of New Devastating Pandemic, Intel Reports
World Remains Vulnerable to Emergence of New Devastating Pandemic, Intel Reports
Countries around the world remain vulnerable to the emergence of a new pathogen that can cause a new devastating pandemic, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said in its Annual Threat Assessment of the US Intelligence Community report.
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/10/1107500798_0:96:3072:1824_1920x0_80_0_0_c11287b8fd9f97aab0686be43719921f.jpg
The report lists climate change, deforestation, human encroachment into previously undisturbed habitats, wildlife harvesting, and trade as the main drivers for any potential disease emergence, adding that the factors are currently on the rise.Moreover, according to the report, emerging agricultural and livestock diseases and antimicrobial resistance threaten to cause immense economic damage and disruption to food supplies if they spread globally or into new regions.In February, FBI Director Christopher Wray said that the agency assesses that the COVID-19 pandemic "most likely" originated in a lab in Wuhan, China, while other US intelligence agencies have tied the novel coronavirus to a market in Wuhan.
World Remains Vulnerable to Emergence of New Devastating Pandemic, Intel Reports

21:29 GMT 08.03.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Countries around the world remain vulnerable to the emergence of a new pathogen that can cause a new devastating pandemic, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said in its Annual Threat Assessment of the US Intelligence Community report on Wednesday.
"Countries globally remain vulnerable to the emergence or introduction of a novel pathogen that could cause a devastating new pandemic," the report said.
The report lists climate change, deforestation, human encroachment into previously undisturbed habitats, wildlife harvesting, and trade as the main drivers for any potential disease emergence, adding that the factors are currently on the rise.
Moreover, according to the report, emerging agricultural and livestock diseases and antimicrobial resistance threaten to cause immense economic damage and disruption to food supplies if they spread globally or into new regions.
In February, FBI Director Christopher Wray said that the agency assesses that the COVID-19 pandemic "most likely" originated in a lab in Wuhan, China, while other US intelligence agencies have tied the novel coronavirus to a market in Wuhan.
