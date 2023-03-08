International
Video: Tens of Thousands Rallying in Athens Over Deadly Train Crash
Video: Tens of Thousands Rallying in Athens Over Deadly Train Crash
A mass rally is taking place in central Athens on Wednesday in connection with the deadly railroad accident that claimed the lives of 57 people last week.
ATHENS (Sputnik) - A mass rally is taking place in central Athens on Wednesday in connection with the deadly railroad accident that claimed the lives of 57 people last week.
The police estimate around 25,000 people taking part in the rally in Syntagma Square near the parliament and another 5,000 people in Klafthmonos Square, according to Greek media.
Greek trade unions have announced strikes and rallies on the International Women's Day. The public sector union ADEDY, the Athens Labor Center, federations of unions of teachers, health workers, transport workers and many others participate in the protest action. Due to the rallies, public transport in teh Greek capital has temporarily halted operations. There is also a strike of railroad workers and sailors, and the ferry service with islands has stopped as well.
Rally participants are demanding an investigation into the causes of the railroad accident. They are holding posters reading "This is Not an Accident, This is Murder," "State Inaction Kills," "Change Policies That Put Income Before Life," and "We Will Not Forgive You."
Mass protests are also taking place in Larissa, Patras, Chania and other cities of the country.
On March 1, a passenger train collided with a freight train near the city of Larissa. The passenger train had switched to the freight train's lane before the accident, which brought them both on the same track and resulted in a head-on collision. The head of the Larissa station was arrested. According to reports, he admitted his guilt and said that he had mistakenly sent a passenger train along the wrong track. Railroad workers, in turn, talked about chronic safety issues that authorities have been ignoring for years. The Greek government promised to fully investigate the causes of the catastrophe.
Protests over the train crash have been taking place in Greece since Thursday and some grew violent, prompting the police to use force and carry out detentions.
