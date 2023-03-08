https://sputniknews.com/20230308/us-lawmakers-applaud-senate-panel-for-passing-bill-to-end-gulf-iraq-war-authorizations-1108192179.html

US Lawmakers Applaud Senate Panel for Passing Bill to End Gulf, Iraq War Authorizations

US Senators released a statement applauding the Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s passage of a bill to repeal 2002 Authorizations for Use of Military Force (AUMF), which would formally end the Gulf and Iraq wars.

2023-03-08T19:58+0000

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/17/1105741459_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6972b4fec55579f702a16b8f0e4c3103.jpg

The panel passed the bill in a vote of 13-8, moving it towards consideration by the full Senate.Congress has a moral and constitutional duty to repeal the AUMFs so that future administrations cannot use them as a "blank check" to send US servicemembers into harm’s way, Kaine said in the statement.The bipartisan legislation is also backed by other senators, including Bob Menendez, Rand Paul, Tammy Duckworth and Steve Daines.Menendez commended Kaine and Young for their leadership on the measure, adding that he looks forward to continuing work to put the bill on US President Joe Biden’s desk as soon as possible.

2023

News

