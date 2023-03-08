https://sputniknews.com/20230308/two-people-reportedly-killed-in-attempted-robbery-at-santiago-airport-1108189554.html
Two People Reportedly Killed in Attempted Robbery at Santiago Airport
At least two people died at an airport in Chile's capital of Santiago in a shootout that erupted during an attempted robbery, local media reported Wednesday.
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - At least two people died at an airport in Chile's capital of Santiago in a shootout that erupted during an attempted robbery, local media reported Wednesday.
The criminals, seeking to steal a multimillion-dollar shipment, staged a violent attack at the Santiago airport, but were stopped by Chilean civil aviation authorities, who were forced to open fire, a radio station reported.
Twelve criminals reportedly broke into the airport terminal, intending to steal a cargo worth about $32 million arriving from Miami, the US. Two people, a department employee and a perpetrator, were killed in the shootout, according to the report.
This is not the first time robbers have attacked Santiago airport. Three years ago, criminals broke into the airport storage area and stole over $15 million from a truck carrying valuables.