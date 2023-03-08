International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
Tucker Carlson Exposes January 6 Lies
Tucker Carlson Exposes January 6 Lies
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Tucker Carlson releasing unseen January 6th footage, and a Flordia... 08.03.2023
Tucker Carlson Exposes the January 6th Lies
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Tucker Carlson releasing unseen January 6th footage, and a Flordia Republican has drafted a bill for "bloggers registration bill".
Poloum David - Reporter, Journalist | Election Machine Trouble in Nigeria, The Nigerian Population, and Calls for Vote RecountsJim Hoft - Founder of The Gateway Pundit | Kari Lake as VP Candidate, Tucker Carlson Releases Unseen Jan 6th Footage, and Donald TrumpIn the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Poloum David about the Nigerian elections, international election observers in Nigeria, and the history of elections in Nigeria. Poloum talked about the history of democracy in Nigeria and voter cards issued in Nigeria. Poloum discussed the economy of Nigeria and the population of Nigeria. In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Jim Hoft about the Tucker Carlson January 6th footage, Donald Trump makes promises for the 2024 election, and Trump versus DeSantis gets politically nasty. Jim commented on Donald Trump's 2024 CPAC speech and the January 6th footage released by Tucker Carlson. Jim spoke about the Democrats upset with the release of the January 6th footage and how the Jan 6th defendants have reacted to the previously unreleased Jan 6th footage.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Tucker Carlson Exposes January 6 Lies

11:38 GMT 08.03.2023
The Backstory
Tucker Carlson Exposes the January 6th Lies
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Tucker Carlson releasing unseen January 6th footage, and a Flordia Republican has drafted a bill for "bloggers registration bill".
Poloum David - Reporter, Journalist | Election Machine Trouble in Nigeria, The Nigerian Population, and Calls for Vote Recounts

Jim Hoft - Founder of The Gateway Pundit | Kari Lake as VP Candidate, Tucker Carlson Releases Unseen Jan 6th Footage, and Donald Trump

In the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Poloum David about the Nigerian elections, international election observers in Nigeria, and the history of elections in Nigeria. Poloum talked about the history of democracy in Nigeria and voter cards issued in Nigeria. Poloum discussed the economy of Nigeria and the population of Nigeria.

In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Jim Hoft about the Tucker Carlson January 6th footage, Donald Trump makes promises for the 2024 election, and Trump versus DeSantis gets politically nasty. Jim commented on Donald Trump's 2024 CPAC speech and the January 6th footage released by Tucker Carlson. Jim spoke about the Democrats upset with the release of the January 6th footage and how the Jan 6th defendants have reacted to the previously unreleased Jan 6th footage.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
