Ship Allegedly Involved in Nord Stream Sabotage Was Searched in January

Back in January, the German federal prosecutor's office carried out a search on the ship, which was allegedly used in the preparation of terrorist attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines, German broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

2023-03-08

At the moment, the evaluation of the seized material evidence and traces is ongoing, the identity of the perpetrators and their motives are also the subject of ongoing investigations, it said.As part of further investigations, the prosecutor's office will follow all leads to find out the facts."There are no suspicions regarding the employees of the German company that leased the ship," it added.On Tuesday, the New York Times reported citing US intelligence that a pro-Ukrainian group, whose plans were not necessarily known in Kiev, was behind the explosions at the Nord Stream pipelines. Later, a German newspaper reported that traces of the attack on the pipelines led to Ukraine.However Kremlin has urged to be cautious in assessing these reports and suggested that the true "perpetrators of the terror attack want to divert attention" by blaming pro-Ukrainian paramilitaries. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia is still prevented from taking part in the investigation and dubbed the recent reports as "coordinated spread of disinformation in the media."Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova joked that it wouldn't surprise her if the Western probe determines that a "dolphin-bomber" who had fled from Crimea to Ukraine was behind the Nord Stream attack.Previously, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov recalled the "nervous reaction" of Western governments to investigative journalist Seymour Hersh's report about the US involvement in the explosion at the pipelines delivering Russian gas to Europe. Russia's top diplomat stressed that such kind of response "makes everything clear."Hersh, a Pulitzer Prize winner, published a report saying that during NATO Baltops exercises in the summer of 2022 US Navy divers planted explosives to destroy the Nord Stream pipelines, which Norway activated three months later. According to the report, US President Joe Biden decided to sabotage the Nord Streams after more than nine months of secret discussions with the national security team.

