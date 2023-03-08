International
Republican Budget Proposal May Include 45% Cut to Foreign Aid & FBI Funding, Media Reports
A budget proposal expected to be released by GOP next month in response to President Joe Biden’s proposal could include a 45% cut to foreign aid and nearly halve the FBI’s funding, the US newspaper reported on Wednesday.
Republicans are working with former Trump administration Office of the Management and Budget Director Russel Vought to develop their own proposal, the report said, citing an interview with Vought.An outline developed by Vought includes a 45% cut to foreign aid, a cut of the FBI counterintelligence budget by nearly a half and imposing work requirements for food stamp and Medicare beneficiaries, the report said.The budget outline also proposes phasing out the Section 8 low-income housing program and reducing housing program budgets overall by 43%, the report said.In addition, Vought’s budget outline would eliminate the Defense Department’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and cut $3.4bln in State Department refugee and migration assistance funding, the report said.Biden is expected to release his budget proposal on Thursday, having urged Republicans in recent weeks to release their own in response.The budget proposals come amid a looming US debt default, as Congress has yet to raise the country’s debt ceiling. The US holds approximately $31.46trln in national debt, according to Treasury Department data.
Republican Budget Proposal May Include 45% Cut to Foreign Aid & FBI Funding, Media Reports

19:39 GMT 08.03.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A budget proposal expected to be released by Republicans next month in response to President Joe Biden’s proposed budget could include a 45% cut to foreign aid and nearly halve the FBI’s counterintelligence funding, the US newspaper reported on Wednesday.
Republicans are working with former Trump administration Office of the Management and Budget Director Russel Vought to develop their own proposal, the report said, citing an interview with Vought.
An outline developed by Vought includes a 45% cut to foreign aid, a cut of the FBI counterintelligence budget by nearly a half and imposing work requirements for food stamp and Medicare beneficiaries, the report said.
The budget outline also proposes phasing out the Section 8 low-income housing program and reducing housing program budgets overall by 43%, the report said.
In addition, Vought’s budget outline would eliminate the Defense Department’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and cut $3.4bln in State Department refugee and migration assistance funding, the report said.
Biden is expected to release his budget proposal on Thursday, having urged Republicans in recent weeks to release their own in response.
Official residence of the U.S. President, the White House in Washington D.C. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.01.2023
Sputnik Explains
Is There a Limit to US National Debt?
9 January, 13:59 GMT
The budget proposals come amid a looming US debt default, as Congress has yet to raise the country’s debt ceiling. The US holds approximately $31.46trln in national debt, according to Treasury Department data.
