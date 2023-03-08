https://sputniknews.com/20230308/report-dod-blocking-evidence-on-alleged-russian-offenses-from-icc-over-blowback-on-us-war-crimes-1108193221.html

Report: DoD Blocking Evidence on Alleged Russian Offenses From ICC Over Blowback on US War Crimes

The US Department of Defense opposes the transfer of evidence by the Biden administration related to alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine to the International Criminal Court in the Hague, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

US media reported that the highest ranks of the US military are preventing the transfer of evidence, so as not to create a dangerous precedent for the United States, which in the future could be used against the Americans themselves for war crimes.The Defense Department is reportedly alone in its reluctance to hand over evidence when other departments, including the State and Justice departments, and intelligence agencies, approve of such a move.The evidence reportedly includes materials on Russian officials’ alleged decisions to deliberately target civilian infrastructure and to relocate thousands of Ukrainian children.Reports indicate that US President Joe Biden has yet to resolve the matter, and that the National Security Council had earlier scheduled a cabinet-level committee to find a solution. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is said to be objecting the move.On March 2, 2022, the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) started investigating war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine. On March 11, Prosecutor Karim Khan said an investigative team had started gathering evidence. The United States has repeatedly stated it will seek accountability for those responsible for alleged Russian war crimes committed in Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s special military operation in the country, even though Washington does not recognize the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court.

