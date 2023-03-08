https://sputniknews.com/20230308/paraguay-launches-emergency-app-that-automatically-determines-geolocation---police-1108163812.html

Paraguay Launches Emergency App That Automatically Determines Geolocation - Police

Paraguay Launches Emergency App That Automatically Determines Geolocation - Police

Paraguay becomes the first South American country to launch an emergency mobile application that would automatically locate the position of a person in need, the National Police said on Tuesday.

2023-03-08T03:13+0000

2023-03-08T03:13+0000

2023-03-08T03:12+0000

americas

south america

paraguay

911 emergency call

app

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/13/1083414197_0:80:1536:944_1920x0_80_0_0_d673512cf14dc25225e817e5d8ea56b2.jpg

"Imagine you do not know where you are, or the situation is so stressful that you cannot say where you are," according to a video presentation of the application posted on the police's Twitter.The launching of the application makes Paraguay the first country in South America to have the technology that allows for the automatic geolocation of emergency calls. According to the video, the application will allow users to contact emergency services by pressing a panic button, and the system will automatically recognize the location of the incident. App users will also be able to contact call centers of emergency services using text messages, as well as send photos and make video calls. The application will be launched in a trial mode in the Paraguayan capital Asuncion and will further be available across the country.

americas

south america

paraguay

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

paraguay, south america, mobile application, national police,