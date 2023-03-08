https://sputniknews.com/20230308/new-january-6-footage-released-china-warns-us-to-hit-the-brakes-bakhmut-encirclement-unfolds-1108162762.html

New January 6 Footage Released; China Warns US to Hit The Brakes; Bakhmut Encirclement Unfolds

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Wagner forces advance in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) as encirclement of Ukrainian soldiers appears imminent. Also, President Putin argues that current difficulties are further steps towards securing sovereignty for the Russian Federation.Dr. Ken Hammond, writer, and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss China. The Chinese Foreign Minister is warning US neocons to hit the brakes before a military clash between the two top trading partners becomes unavoidable. Also, China pushes back against US claims that they intend to send arms to Russia.Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack, thepolemicist.net, and Counterpunch, joins us to discuss January 6th. New video footage of the January 6th protests appears to show police officers guiding protesters through the Capitol building as tourists. Also, Chris Hedges has penned a piece in which he argues that the prosecutions of January 6th protesters will lead the US further down the road of lawfare and fascism.Jon Jeter, journalist, and author, joins us to discuss Africa and the Global South. Russian oil administrators are in Venezuela helping the Bolivarian republic rebuild its oil infrastructure. Also, Africans are arguing that they are capable of solving their problems without the interference of US imperialism.Laith Marouf, broadcaster, and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The House is set to vote on the Syria war powers resolution on Wednesday. Also, Israeli leaders are making genocidal comments and Europe is ignoring the plight of the Palestinians.Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, and author of many books, including "The Dynamics of Russia's Geopolitics: Remaking the Global Order," international security analyst, and host of the "Geopolitics in Conflict" Show on YT, joins us to discuss foreign policy. Malaysia's longest-serving prime minister has argued that "the present war between Ukraine and Russia is caused by the Europeans’ love of War, of hegemony, of dominance." Also, we discuss the importance of opposing the imperialist powers arrayed against Russia in Ukraine.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. Warren Buffet and Joe Biden rhetorically spar about stock buybacks. Also, most US voters want the Fed to stop raising interest rates.Craig "Pasta" Jardula, co-host of The Convo Couch & AM Wakeup on Rokfin, joins us to discuss Latin America. The exclusion of left-wing candidates in Guatemala is raising concerns. Also, we discuss the WHO pandemic treaty and the legacy of Hugo Chavez.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

