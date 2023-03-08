https://sputniknews.com/20230308/magnitude-61-earthquake-2-aftershocks-recorded-near-russias-kamchatka-1108174823.html
Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake, 2 Aftershocks Recorded Near Russia's Kamchatka
Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake, 2 Aftershocks Recorded Near Russia's Kamchatka
A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck off the southern coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia’s Far East on Wednesday, with with two subsequent aftershocks hitting the area within three hours after the initial quake, according to the map of the geophysical service of the Russian Academy of Sciences.
2023-03-08T10:32+0000
2023-03-08T10:32+0000
2023-03-08T10:32+0000
russia
earthquake
kamchatka
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/03/1100338158_0:436:2091:1612_1920x0_80_0_0_f259d1b77d2808b5808c091613c05e91.jpg
The initial earthquake was registered at 6:03 p.m. local time (06:03 GMT) near the southern part of the peninsula, with seismic shocks felt in the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy. Two aftershocks followed the earthquake later in the day, with the latest being of 4.1 magnitude registered at 8:44 p.m. local time. Its epicenter was located at a depth of 41 kilometers (25 miles), 205 kilometers away from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy. Kamchatka is located in the northeastern part of a seismically active zone in the Pacific Ocean known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes.
kamchatka
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/03/1100338158_0:240:2091:1808_1920x0_80_0_0_40bc8016c458dd75c65451cc81b73f84.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
earthquake, kamchatka peninsula, earthquake in russia
earthquake, kamchatka peninsula, earthquake in russia
Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake, 2 Aftershocks Recorded Near Russia's Kamchatka
PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY, Russia (Sputnik) - A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck off the southern coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia’s Far East on Wednesday, with with two subsequent aftershocks hitting the area within three hours after the initial quake, according to the map of the geophysical service of the Russian Academy of Sciences.
The initial earthquake was registered at 6:03 p.m. local time (06:03 GMT) near the southern part of the peninsula, with seismic shocks felt in the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy.
Two aftershocks followed the earthquake
later in the day, with the latest being of 4.1 magnitude registered at 8:44 p.m. local time. Its epicenter was located at a depth of 41 kilometers (25 miles), 205 kilometers away from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy.
Kamchatka is located in the northeastern part of a seismically active zone in the Pacific Ocean known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes.