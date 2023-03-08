International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20230308/lockheed-martin-ready-to-go-in-making-operational-hypersonic-missiles---vice-president-1108164530.html
Lockheed Martin 'Ready to Go' in Making Operational Hypersonic Missiles
Lockheed Martin 'Ready to Go' in Making Operational Hypersonic Missiles
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Lockheed Martin is developing a robust escalating program in developing hypersonic glide strike technology in cooperation with the US... 08.03.2023, Sputnik International
2023-03-08T03:51+0000
2023-03-08T04:07+0000
military
hypersonic missiles
lockheed martin
us air force
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107864/42/1078644277_0:159:3076:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_4dedab54b104ea15cb15414eafda01ec.jpg
Lockheed Martin and the US Air Force carried out the first operational test flight of the AGM-183A air-launched rapid response weapon on December 9, Pitman said. The test had been successful and at least two more tests were planned for the coming months, Pitman added. The test was carried out at the Edwards Air Force Base in California as the first test flight of an operational prototype of a US air-launched hypersonic missile. Air Force officials said it met all its objectives, according to published reports.
https://sputniknews.com/20230217/us-navy-aims-to-test-fire-ground-launched-version-of-aargm-er-anti-radar-missile-1107558389.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107864/42/1078644277_174:0:2903:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_0489f06b96cca3b0e4645af34d2f8215.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
hypersonic missiles, lockheed martin, us air force
hypersonic missiles, lockheed martin, us air force

Lockheed Martin 'Ready to Go' in Making Operational Hypersonic Missiles

03:51 GMT 08.03.2023 (Updated: 04:07 GMT 08.03.2023)
© Photo : Oscar SosaA common hypersonic glide body (C-HGB) launches from Pacific Missile Range Facility, Kauai, Hawaii
A common hypersonic glide body (C-HGB) launches from Pacific Missile Range Facility, Kauai, Hawaii - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.03.2023
© Photo : Oscar Sosa
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Lockheed Martin is developing a robust escalating program in developing hypersonic glide strike technology in cooperation with the US Air Force and its industry partners, the company's Vice President for Air Dominance and Strike Operations, Jay Pitman, announced.

"We have strong partnerships and we are getting ready for production," Pitman told a podcast press conference on Tuesday. "We're ready to go."

Lockheed Martin and the US Air Force carried out the first operational test flight of the AGM-183A air-launched rapid response weapon on December 9, Pitman said.
The test had been successful and at least two more tests were planned for the coming months, Pitman added.
A view of an AGM-88 HARM high-speed anti-radiation missile mounted beneath the wing of a 37th Tactical Fighter Wing F-4G Phantom II Wild Weasel aircraft. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.02.2023
Military
US Navy Aims to Test-Fire Ground-Launched Version of AARGM-ER Anti-Radar Missile
17 February, 22:12 GMT
The test was carried out at the Edwards Air Force Base in California as the first test flight of an operational prototype of a US air-launched hypersonic missile. Air Force officials said it met all its objectives, according to published reports.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала