'Liars And Propagandists': Schumer Blasts Fox News, Tucker Carlson for Airing Riot Footage
03:28 GMT 08.03.2023 (Updated: 03:29 GMT 08.03.2023)
© AP Photo / John MinchilloFILE - Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. A man who identified himself as a believer in the QAnon conspiracy theory was sentenced on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, to three years and eight months in prison for assaulting police officers at the Capitol during last year's riot. Nicholas Languerand called himself a patriot, but the judge who sentenced him said the rioters who invaded the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, don't deserve that description. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
© AP Photo / John Minchillo
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer accused Fox News and its owner Rupert Murdoch of airing "one of the most shameful hours we have ever seen on cable TV" and also made an unprecedented attack on Fox host Tucker Carlson, calling him a liar and paid propagandist who posed a major threat to US democracy.
Schumer's condemnation against the Fox News corporation and its host came during Tuesday a news conference, in which he opted to reiterate earlier comments he made on the Senate floor.
"With contempt for the facts, disregard of the risks, and knowing full well he was lying to his audience, Fox News host Tucker Carlson ran a lengthy segment arguing the January 6 Capitol attack was not a violent insurrection," Schumer said in conference with other Democratic senators.
Schumer called on Murdoch to censor or silence Carlson, who the Senate majority leader described as "a certified liar," from continuing to appear on the air, saying his continuing comments posed a threat to US democracy.
"This man is one of the loudest voices perpetuating the big lie with that contempt for facts. They are liars and propagandists," he said.
"They are destroying America for monetary advantage. ...Last night was a low point for Fox News and devastating for our democracy. ...Rupert Murdoch has a special obligation from letting Carlson go on because our democracy depends on it."
Tucker Carlson's TV show "Tucker Carlson Tonight" gained exclusive access to over 40,000 hours of surveillance footage of the January 6, 2021 Capitol Hill riot which, Fox News said, contradicted several narratives about the incident that had been presented by the Democrats and by the mainstream US media.