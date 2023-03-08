https://sputniknews.com/20230308/liars-and-propagandists-schumer-blasts-fox-news-tucker-carlson-for-airing-riot-footage-1108164082.html

'Liars And Propagandists': Schumer Blasts Fox News, Tucker Carlson for Airing Riot Footage

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer accused Fox News and its owner Rupert Murdoch of airing "one of the most shameful hours we have ever seen on cable TV" and also made an unprecedented attack on Fox host Tucker Carlson, calling him a liar and paid propagandist who posed a major threat to US democracy.

Schumer's condemnation against the Fox News corporation and its host came during Tuesday a news conference, in which he opted to reiterate earlier comments he made on the Senate floor.Schumer called on Murdoch to censor or silence Carlson, who the Senate majority leader described as "a certified liar," from continuing to appear on the air, saying his continuing comments posed a threat to US democracy. "This man is one of the loudest voices perpetuating the big lie with that contempt for facts. They are liars and propagandists," he said.Tucker Carlson's TV show "Tucker Carlson Tonight" gained exclusive access to over 40,000 hours of surveillance footage of the January 6, 2021 Capitol Hill riot which, Fox News said, contradicted several narratives about the incident that had been presented by the Democrats and by the mainstream US media.

