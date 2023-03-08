https://sputniknews.com/20230308/kremlin-new-reports-on-nord-stream-attacks-are-part-of-coordinated-disinformation-campaign-1108164746.html

Kremlin: New Reports on Nord Stream Attacks Are Part of a Coordinated Disinformation Campaign

Kremlin: New Reports on Nord Stream Attacks Are Part of a Coordinated Disinformation Campaign

Earlier this month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pledged in an interview with Sputnik that Russia would not allow an investigation into the terror attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines to be swept under the rug

2023-03-08T04:22+0000

2023-03-08T04:22+0000

2023-03-08T04:53+0000

nord stream sabotage

russia

sweden

denmark

nord stream

gas pipeline

attacks

investigation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1b/1101278157_1:0:1919:1079_1920x0_80_0_0_29e6ca81d5a3ddfa4c982a5f4c9dfcf0.jpg

Media reports about the attacks on Russia's Nord Stream pipelines are part of a coordinated spread of disinformation and an attempt to divert attention from the real perpetrators, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday.He said the Kremlin wonders how US officials that media reports cite can assume anything about the attacks without an investigation.Peskov also called for a transparent investigation into the Nord Stream attacks; one where Russia would be a participant in the probe.A US newspaper earlier cited American officials as saying that new intelligence suggested a "pro-Ukrainian group" had carried out the attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines. A few hours later, a German newspaper reported that the investigators had identified the vessel used to carry out the attack on the pipelines.

russia

sweden

denmark

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, sweden, denmark, nord stream, gas pipeline, attacks, investigation