On September 26, the Nord Stream AG operator registered a rapid gas pressure drop on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and Nord Stream 1 followed soon after. Sweden and Denmark said that they had detected underwater blasts in the area. The operator already called the damage to the system "unprecedented".
Kremlin: New Reports on Nord Stream Attacks Are Part of a Coordinated Disinformation Campaign
Earlier this month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pledged in an interview with Sputnik that Russia would not allow an investigation into the terror attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines to be swept under the rug
Media reports about the attacks on Russia's Nord Stream pipelines are part of a coordinated spread of disinformation and an attempt to divert attention from the real perpetrators, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday.He said the Kremlin wonders how US officials that media reports cite can assume anything about the attacks without an investigation.Peskov also called for a transparent investigation into the Nord Stream attacks; one where Russia would be a participant in the probe.A US newspaper earlier cited American officials as saying that new intelligence suggested a "pro-Ukrainian group" had carried out the attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines. A few hours later, a German newspaper reported that the investigators had identified the vessel used to carry out the attack on the pipelines.
Kremlin: New Reports on Nord Stream Attacks Are Part of a Coordinated Disinformation Campaign

Media reports about the attacks on Russia's Nord Stream pipelines are part of a coordinated spread of disinformation and an attempt to divert attention from the real perpetrators, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"Obviously, the authors of the terrorist attack want to divert attention. This is obviously a coordinated spread of disinformation in the media," Peskov said, commenting on the Western media reports.
He said the Kremlin wonders how US officials that media reports cite can assume anything about the attacks without an investigation.
Peskov also called for a transparent investigation into the Nord Stream attacks; one where Russia would be a participant in the probe.
"We are still prevented from taking part in the investigation. Only a few days ago, we received relevant notes from Denmark and Sweden. This is not just strange, it has scent of a heinous crime. At a minimum, Nord Stream shareholders and the UN should demand an urgent transparent investigation with the participation of those who can shed light on the matter," the Kremlin spokesman underscored.
A US newspaper earlier cited American officials as saying that new intelligence suggested a "pro-Ukrainian group" had carried out the attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines. A few hours later, a German newspaper reported that the investigators had identified the vessel used to carry out the attack on the pipelines.
