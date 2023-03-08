https://sputniknews.com/20230308/is-europe-at-risk-of-deindustrialization-german-carmaker-reportedly-prefers-us-for-battery-plant-1108173485.html

Is Europe at Risk of Deindustrialization? German Carmaker Reportedly Prefers US for Battery Plant

Volkswagen has made it clear that the company is still accessing “suitable locations” for its battery plants and that a final decision has yet to be announced.

German carmaker Volkswagen (VW) is suspending plans to build a battery plant in Eastern Europe, and prioritizing the construction of such a factory in North America where it expects to reap 9 billion to 10 billion euros ($10.54 billion) in subsidies, a UK newspaper has cited unnamed sources as saying."Plans in North America have moved forward faster than expected and overtaken decision making in Europe," the insiders argued.A Volkswagen spokesperson in turn said that the carmaker was "still evaluating suitable locations" for its "next cell factories in Eastern Europe and North America," and that "no decisions have been made yet."The remarks follow Volkswagen board member Thomas Schmall warning last week that Europe risked losing "the race for billions of investments that will be decided in coming months and years" to what he described as the attractive conditions offered by the IRA.In a separate development last week, VW’s chief financial officer Arno Antlitz claimed that "the IRA gives us a tailwind in terms of speed and consequence, so we have the possibility to enlarge our global footprint even faster in the US with the IRA."Europe on Verge of Deindistrialization? This was preceded by French President Emmanuel Macron warning that the IRA threatens Europe with deindustrialization.The French president also called for what he described as "a European wake-up on this point."Macron was echoed by Peter Carlsson, the chief executive of the Swedish battery developer and manufacturer Northvolt, who told a UK newspaper that the IRA "is moving momentum a lot from Europe to the US" and that the US legislation was not only affecting European companies.Luisa Santos, deputy director-general of the pan-European lobby group BusinessEurope, was cited by the British newspaper as saying that the IRA sends a "dangerous signal" that may encourage other jurisdictions to take protectionist measures.For his part, Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that the EU’s current economic troubles and Washington’s unfriendly attitude towards Brussels stem from the weakness showed by the bloc’s leaders.European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen previously slammed the tax breaks for consumers who buy American products, introduced under the IRA. She cautioned that such initiatives could “lead to unfair competition, could close markets, and thus fragment critical supply chains.”The IRA, which was signed into law by US President Joe Biden in August 2022, unlocks $369 billion in tax credits and subsidies for American consumers and companies making green tech products in the country as of January 2023. Several EU companies reportedly signaled a readiness to invest in the US rather than the EU, with rising energy prices at home purportedly being a crucial factor.The developments unfold among EU fears that the IRA could unleash a subsidy race between the transatlantic allies at a time when they look to show unity in the face of the Ukrainian conflict.

