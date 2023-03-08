https://sputniknews.com/20230308/four-dead-after-2-small-planes-collide-over-florida-lake--1108182247.html

Four Dead After 2 Small Planes Collide Over Florida Lake

Four people died after two small planes crashed into each other over Lake Hartridge in Florida, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

The in-air collision occurred on March 7. All four located persons are the only occupants of the planes. Sheriff Grady Judd said the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration would investigate the cause and circumstances of the collision.

