https://sputniknews.com/20230308/china-concerned-over-germanys-plans-to-ban-use-of-chinese-5g-components-1108171065.html

Beijing Concerned Over Germany's Plans to Ban Use of Chinese 5G Components

Beijing Concerned Over Germany's Plans to Ban Use of Chinese 5G Components

China is concerned about the German government's plans to impose a ban on components produced by Chinese tech companies in the expansion of its 5G networks, the Chinese Embassy in Germany said.

2023-03-08T09:16+0000

2023-03-08T09:16+0000

2023-03-08T09:18+0000

world

german

china

huawei

zte

5g

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/18/1096621542_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_cdbf1bdcec66fa00d4b3d251e086a603.jpg

Earlier in the week, German newspaper reported, citing sources, that Berlin intends to ban components manufactured by Huawei and ZTE used for the expansion of wireless coverage in the 5G mobile standard over security concerns. The diplomatic mission stated hat China is against Germany's generalization of the national security concept and expressed hope that Berlin would create a fair and non-discriminatory environment for Chinese businesses. Huawei accounts for almost 60% of the equipment used in Germany's 5G networks, which is "making a positive contribution" to the expansion of telecommunications infrastructure in the country, according to the embassy. German news outlet reported that the ban on the use of Chinese technology in critical infrastructure could affect the Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica mobile operators, which have already used components from these Chinese companies when expanding their 5G networks, with the government not planning to cover the costs of re-equipment. The topic of the participation of Chinese companies in the expansion of 5G networks in Germany has been stirring up controversy for several years now, as Berlin is worried that the Chinese government could gain access to critical German infrastructure.

https://sputniknews.com/20230307/from-tiktok-to-chinese-sranes-what-else-is-there-that-us-is-not-afraid-of-1108146710.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

5g, anti-chinese stance, anti-china bias, ban on china technology, chinese tech companies ban