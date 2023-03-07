https://sputniknews.com/20230307/us-senator-mcconnell-says-biden-tax-plan-on-medicare-will-not-see-light-of-day-1108161849.html

US Senator McConnell Says Biden Tax Plan on Medicare Will Not See ‘Light of Day’

US Senator McConnell Says Biden Tax Plan on Medicare Will Not See ‘Light of Day’

US Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that his colleagues in Congress will not adopt President Joe Biden’s tax plan on Medicare, because it is "replete" with what the Democrats would do if they could.

2023-03-07T23:21+0000

2023-03-07T23:21+0000

2023-03-07T23:21+0000

americas

us

biden administration

us senate

mitch mcconnell

tax

medicare

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/03/1095244952_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6d7d9b12452dc17e63d590c70105ddf5.jpg

"Massive tax increases, more spending… will not see the light of day," McConnell told reporters.The senator explained that Biden’s budget is "replete" with what the Democrats would do if they could.On Sunday, the White House said Biden will unveil his budget proposal for fiscal year 2024 on March 9 during a visit to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.As expected, Biden will propose a plan that he claimed would increase taxes solely for the wealthiest Americans to support Medicare.According to media reports, the draft budget proposal to the US Congress is unlikely to be enacted, as Republicans control the US House of Representatives and are opposed to it.

https://sputniknews.com/20201020/out-of-ya-fking-mind-50-cent-denounces-biden-tax-plan-calls-on-fans-to-vote-for-trump-1080821500.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

mitch mcconnell, biden tax plan, will republicans support, will biden improve medicare, what the current medicare prospects, us draft budget proposal 2023