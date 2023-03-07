International
US Senator McConnell Says Biden Tax Plan on Medicare Will Not See ‘Light of Day’
US Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that his colleagues in Congress will not adopt President Joe Biden’s tax plan on Medicare, because it is "replete" with what the Democrats would do if they could.
"Massive tax increases, more spending… will not see the light of day," McConnell told reporters.The senator explained that Biden’s budget is "replete" with what the Democrats would do if they could.On Sunday, the White House said Biden will unveil his budget proposal for fiscal year 2024 on March 9 during a visit to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.As expected, Biden will propose a plan that he claimed would increase taxes solely for the wealthiest Americans to support Medicare.According to media reports, the draft budget proposal to the US Congress is unlikely to be enacted, as Republicans control the US House of Representatives and are opposed to it.
23:21 GMT 07.03.2023
© AP Photo / J. Scott ApplewhiteSenate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., joined by the GOP leadership, meets with reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Reacting to reports that the Supreme Court could overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case, McConnell said the leak should be investigated and punished to the fullest extent possible.
© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that his colleagues in Congress will not adopt President Joe Biden’s tax plan on Medicare.
"Massive tax increases, more spending… will not see the light of day," McConnell told reporters.
The senator explained that Biden’s budget is "replete" with what the Democrats would do if they could.
"Thank goodness, the House [of Representatives] is Republican," McConnell added.
On Sunday, the White House said Biden will unveil his budget proposal for fiscal year 2024 on March 9 during a visit to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
As expected, Biden will propose a plan that he claimed would increase taxes solely for the wealthiest Americans to support Medicare.
According to media reports, the draft budget proposal to the US Congress is unlikely to be enacted, as Republicans control the US House of Representatives and are opposed to it.
