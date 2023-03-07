https://sputniknews.com/20230307/us-senator-mcconnell-says-biden-tax-plan-on-medicare-will-not-see-light-of-day-1108161849.html
US Senator McConnell Says Biden Tax Plan on Medicare Will Not See ‘Light of Day’
US Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that his colleagues in Congress will not adopt President Joe Biden’s tax plan on Medicare, because it is "replete" with what the Democrats would do if they could.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that his colleagues in Congress will not adopt President Joe Biden’s tax plan on Medicare.
"Massive tax increases, more spending… will not see the light of day," McConnell told reporters.
The senator explained that Biden’s budget is "replete" with what the Democrats would do if they could.
"Thank goodness, the House [of Representatives] is Republican," McConnell added.
On Sunday, the White House said Biden will unveil his budget proposal for fiscal year 2024 on March 9 during a visit to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
As expected, Biden will propose a plan that he claimed would increase taxes solely for the wealthiest Americans to support Medicare.
20 October 2020, 02:00 GMT
According to media reports, the draft budget proposal to the US Congress is unlikely to be enacted, as Republicans control the US House of Representatives and are opposed to it.