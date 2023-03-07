International
French Unions Protest Against Macron's Pension Reform
US Sees EU's von der Leyen as Main Candidate for NATO Head Position, Media Reports
Washington considers European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen its candidate of choice for the post of NATO Secretary General, Italian newspaper reported.
Von der Leyen is not opposed to being re-elected as the European Commission's president, but she is also considering heading NATO, with this opportunity becoming increasingly realistic due to the United States' position, the newspaper said. US President Joe Biden has long ago made it clear that the time has come for the alliance to get its first female secretary-general, and, being Germany's former defense minister, von der Leyen has all the competences and traits this post requires, Italian news outlet reported, adding that her visit to Canada and the US should be considered from this perspective. The newspaper added that the EU top executive's election as NATO's head would be ideal for Washington, as she has to first finish her five-year term at the head of the European Commission in the summer of 2024. In this regard, the US is increasing the pressure in order to persuade NATO's incumbent secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg of Norway, to further extend his mandate, which has already been extended for one year due to the situation in Ukraine.
13:16 GMT 07.03.2023
ROME (Sputnik) - Washington considers European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen its candidate of choice for the post of NATO Secretary General, Italian newspaper reported.
Von der Leyen is not opposed to being re-elected as the European Commission's president, but she is also considering heading NATO, with this opportunity becoming increasingly realistic due to the United States' position, the newspaper said.
This April 2, 2009 file photo shows shadows cast on a wall decorated with the NATO logo and flags of NATO countries in Strasbourg, eastern France, before the start of the NATO summit which marked the organisation's 60th anniversary. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2023
World
Election of New NATO Secretary General 'Least Transparent' Procedure, Reports Say
13 February, 13:52 GMT
US President Joe Biden has long ago made it clear that the time has come for the alliance to get its first female secretary-general, and, being Germany's former defense minister, von der Leyen has all the competences and traits this post requires, Italian news outlet reported, adding that her visit to Canada and the US should be considered from this perspective.
The newspaper added that the EU top executive's election as NATO's head would be ideal for Washington, as she has to first finish her five-year term at the head of the European Commission in the summer of 2024. In this regard, the US is increasing the pressure in order to persuade NATO's incumbent secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg of Norway, to further extend his mandate, which has already been extended for one year due to the situation in Ukraine.
