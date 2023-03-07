International
US Crosses 100 Mass Shootings Mark in Under Three Months
US Crosses 100 Mass Shootings Mark in Under Three Months
While the first quarter of 2023 is not yet over, the United States has already witnessed a staggering amount of gun violence in such a relatively short period...
Since the beginning of this year, over 100 mass shootings have occurred in the US, leaving 152 people dead and 396 injured (as of March 6).Some US media outlets have already pointed out that more mass shootings have taken place this year at this point than during any other year before at least 2013.One of this year’s mass shootings occurred in Monterey Park, California, on January 21, in which a shooter killed 11 and injured 9 before killing himself. This was the deadliest since the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde in May 2022.One of the most commonly used of the various definitions of a mass shooting is an act of public gun violence that results in the shooting of at least four people, excluding the shooter themselves.
US Crosses 100 Mass Shootings Mark in Under Three Months

18:00 GMT 07.03.2023
While the first quarter of 2023 is not yet over, the United States has already witnessed a staggering amount of gun violence in such a relatively short period of time.
Since the beginning of this year, over 100 mass shootings have occurred in the US, leaving 152 people dead and 396 injured (as of March 6).
Some US media outlets have already pointed out that more mass shootings have taken place this year at this point than during any other year before at least 2013.
One of this year’s mass shootings occurred in Monterey Park, California, on January 21, in which a shooter killed 11 and injured 9 before killing himself. This was the deadliest since the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde in May 2022.
One of the most commonly used of the various definitions of a mass shooting is an act of public gun violence that results in the shooting of at least four people, excluding the shooter themselves.
Shootings in the US (infographic) desktop - Sputnik International
Shootings in the US (infographic) mob - Sputnik International
