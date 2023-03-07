International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputniknews.com/20230307/us-china-trade-shrinks-by-174-in-january-february-barely-surpassing-100-bln-1108136286.html
US-China Trade Shrinks by 17.4% in January-February, Barely Surpassing $100 bln
US-China Trade Shrinks by 17.4% in January-February, Barely Surpassing $100 bln
Trade between the United States and China decreased 17.4% to $101.847 billion in the first two months of 2023, the data provided by the Chinese General Administration of Customs showed on Tuesday.
2023-03-07T07:56+0000
2023-03-07T08:03+0000
asia
trade
us
china
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/07/1108136688_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6fc03c9d0f3291223f9af105456a6329.jpg
Despite the downturn in trade, the United States remained in the top three of China's leading trading partners, along with ASEAN and the European Union.Based on the information provided, US-bound exports from China in January-February sank 21.8% year-on-year and amounted to $71.56 billion, while the United States exported goods to China to the tune of $30.27 billion, which is 5% less than in the same period last year.In contrast, trade between Russia and China saw a 25.9% surge to $33.685 billion in the first two months of 2023.During the said period, China exported $15.03 billion worth of goods to Russia, which turned out to be 19.8% higher than for the same period in 2022. China-bound exports from Russia jumped 31.3% to $18.6 billion. In 2022, trade between both countries climbed 29.3% to a record $190.27 billion.Trade between China and Russia has soared over the past year as Moscow embarked on its economic policy of pivoting to the East. In January 2023, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that the Russian economy proved to be far more resilient than Western governments believed. He stressed that Moscow expects a record foreign trade surplus "not only due to changes in commodity prices, but also Russia's trade reorientation with the countries of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America."In the meanwhile, US-China trade is being impacted by global economic rivalry between both nations. The White House’s national security strategy adopted in Fall 2022 views China as the “most consequential geopolitical challenge” to the United States.
https://sputniknews.com/20230302/russias-external-debt-in-2022-sees-3-year-record-drop-debt-to-gdp-ratio-lowest-in-g20-1107947951.html
china
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/07/1108136688_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cfbd4755440be9791ca089a1729a5380.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us-china trade, russia-china trade, russian turn to east, trade balance
us-china trade, russia-china trade, russian turn to east, trade balance

US-China Trade Shrinks by 17.4% in January-February, Barely Surpassing $100 bln

07:56 GMT 07.03.2023 (Updated: 08:03 GMT 07.03.2023)
© AFP 2023 / STRPeople perform a dragon dance to celebrate the Longtaitou Festival, which means "Dragon raising its head" and falls on the second day of the second month of the Chinese calendar, in Shenyang in China's northeastern Liaoning province on February 21, 2023. (Photo by AFP) / China OUT
People perform a dragon dance to celebrate the Longtaitou Festival, which means Dragon raising its head and falls on the second day of the second month of the Chinese calendar, in Shenyang in China's northeastern Liaoning province on February 21, 2023. (Photo by AFP) / China OUT - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.03.2023
© AFP 2023 / STR
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China-US trade experienced a 17.4% reduction to $101.84 billion in the first two months of 2023, according to data provided by the Chinese General Administration of Customs, as reported on Tuesday.
Despite the downturn in trade, the United States remained in the top three of China's leading trading partners, along with ASEAN and the European Union.
Based on the information provided, US-bound exports from China in January-February sank 21.8% year-on-year and amounted to $71.56 billion, while the United States exported goods to China to the tune of $30.27 billion, which is 5% less than in the same period last year.
In contrast, trade between Russia and China saw a 25.9% surge to $33.685 billion in the first two months of 2023.
Accounts Chamber of the Russian Federation in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.03.2023
Russia
Russia's External Debt in 2022 Sees 3-Year Record Drop, Debt-to-GDP Ratio Lowest in G20
2 March, 14:24 GMT
During the said period, China exported $15.03 billion worth of goods to Russia, which turned out to be 19.8% higher than for the same period in 2022. China-bound exports from Russia jumped 31.3% to $18.6 billion. In 2022, trade between both countries climbed 29.3% to a record $190.27 billion.
Trade between China and Russia has soared over the past year as Moscow embarked on its economic policy of pivoting to the East. In January 2023, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that the Russian economy proved to be far more resilient than Western governments believed. He stressed that Moscow expects a record foreign trade surplus "not only due to changes in commodity prices, but also Russia's trade reorientation with the countries of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America."
In the meanwhile, US-China trade is being impacted by global economic rivalry between both nations. The White House’s national security strategy adopted in Fall 2022 views China as the “most consequential geopolitical challenge” to the United States.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала