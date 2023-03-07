https://sputniknews.com/20230307/shoigu-natos-increased-arms-supplies-to-kiev-regime-dont-lead-to-ukraines-success-on-battlefield-1108142710.html

Shoigu: NATO's Increased Arms Supplies to Kiev Regime Don't Lead to Ukraine's Success on Battlefield

Russia has repeatedly warned that the US and its allies’ military aid to Kiev is only prolonging the Ukrainian conflict. 07.03.2023, Sputnik International

Russian Defense Ministry Sergey Shoigu has said that NATO's increased arms supplies to the Kiev regime won't bring Ukraine success on the battlefield.In February alone, Ukraine's losses increased by more than 40% month-on-month and exceeded 11,000, the minister added.The US and its allies ramped up their military assistance to Kiev after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine. Western countries have been providing Kiev with various types of weapons systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery, and anti-aircraft guns.Moscow has repeatedly warned the West that by sending weapons to Kiev, it adds to prolonging the Ukrainian conflict. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, for his part, stressed that US aid packages are a direct path to escalating tensions, but that Westerm assistance will not change the course of events in Ukraine.

