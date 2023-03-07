https://sputniknews.com/20230307/progressing-where-uk-among-global-leaders-in-backing-lgbt-abortions-and-casual-sex-1108141839.html

Progressing Where? UK Among Global Leaders in Backing LGBT, Abortions, and Casual Sex

The survey, in particular, indicated that as much as 63% of Brits remain liberal on issues pertaining to LFBTQ+.

The UK currently ranks in the top four countries for considering divorce, homosexuality, casual sex, abortion, euthanasia and suicide as acceptable, a new study has revealed.The survey analyzed by the Policy Institute at King's College London focuses on 24 countries across the Americas, Asia, Africa, Europe and the Middle East, which accounts for about half of the world’s population.The survey comes as the UK public remains at odds over how to react to the LGBTQ+ community, with supporters repeatedly bemoaning that tolerance is "going backwards". Home Office statistics shows that hate crimes against people based on sexual orientation have doubled in four years.No. 10, however, has been pumping money into the question. Last year, the website of the UK government recalled that since 2018, Downing Street "has invested over £11 million ($13 million) in the promotion and protection of LGBT rights across the Commonwealth."In a separate controversial development in February, the Church of England supported proposals to allow prayers to bless same-sex couples, a move which was harshly criticized by those who think the Church has gone too far. The Global South Fellowship of Anglican Churches said at the time that the decision raised the question of the Archbishop of Canterbury’s “fitness to lead what is still a largely orthodox worldwide communion."

