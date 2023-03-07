LIVE UPDATES: Washington Continues Fuelling Conflict in Ukraine, Kremlin Says

Russia launched its special military operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine in February 2022 following a plea from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics to protect their citizens in the wake of Kiev's intensified attacks.
Russian forces has been targeting infrastructure which aids the Ukrainian military since October 10, 2022, in retaliation for the Kiev regime's terrorist attacks, including the bombing of the Crimean Bridge, carried out by Ukrainian intelligence services.
The United States and its NATO allies ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched the op. Recently, Washington and its allies announced new military supplies to Kiev, including battle tanks, armored infantry vehicles and artillery systems.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko says he ordered a crackdown against terrorists throughout the country.
Previously, the Belarusian leader stated that members of a terrorist network backed by Ukrainian intelligence were detained. Allegedly, they are responsible for an attempted act of sabotage against a Russian plane at an airfield outside Minsk.
11:38 GMT 07.03.2023
Berlin: No Concrete Plans For Next Deliveries of Leopard 2 Tanks to Kiev
There are no concrete plans for further supplies of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, Arne Collatz, the representative of the German Defense Ministry, said on Tuesday. She added that Ukrainian tank brigades are currently undergoing training in Germany.
11:25 GMT 07.03.2023
Su-25 Fighter Crews Launch Air Strikes Against Ukrainian Air Force Facilities
11:22 GMT 07.03.2023
Russia's Tank Crews Provide Fire Support to Motorized Infantry
10:58 GMT 07.03.2023
Artemovsk Liberation is Key to 'further offensive' in Ukraine, Shoigu Says
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that liberation of the town of Artemovsk is key to launching a further offensive in the wider region.
"This city is an important defensive hub for Ukrainian troops in Donbass," Shoigu stated.
10:52 GMT 07.03.2023
First Patriot Air Defense Systems Delivered to Ukraine, Warsaw Says
10:35 GMT 07.03.2023
NATO's Increased Arms Supplies to Kiev Regime Don't Lead to Ukraine's Success on Battlefield, Russian Defense Minister Shoigu Says