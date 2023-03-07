Kamala Harris Trolled Over Claim She Asked 'Mommy' Why Conservatives Are Bad
© AP Photo / Patrick SemanskyVice President Kamala Harris, right, laughs as her husband Doug Emhoff, center, responds to a question from first lady Jill Biden as she speaks during an event to celebrate Pride Month in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Washington.
© AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
Kamala Harris has gained a reputation for incoherent 'word-salad' babbling, child-like explanations of important political issues and inappropriate mirth — even when discussing serious or tragic events.
US Vice President Kamala Harris has been trolled all over Twitter for her bizarre claim she was a liberal green activist from her early childhood.
Harris, already famous for constructing meaningless sentences and laughing uncontrollably at inappropriate moments, made her latest comments in a debate on climate policy at the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities in Colorado.
"I grew up learning about – we called it ecology at the time and so some of us who were born around that time know what I’m saying – and we talked about it in the context of conservation," Harris giggled.
"In fact, I’m going to share with you a very simple story, which is that I went home one day and I said, 'Well, why are conservatives bad, mommy?’ I thought we were supposed to conserve things," the second-in-command of the US nuclear arsenal said. "I couldn’t reconcile it. Now I can."
Harris' anecdote was met with a mixture of scepticism and ridicule by Twitter users.
Me:— IhateHYPOCRITES (@ihateHYPOCRITEZ) March 6, 2023
Mommy why does kamala harris say such stupid things? Because I thought vice presidents were suppose to be smart.
Mommie:
Because she doesn’t have a working brain sweetheart.
Kamala is so embarrassing!
No wonder our country is a laughing stock!!! https://t.co/PwogAV7aP6
Harris was lampooned for her baby-talk back in March 2022, when she launched into a Sesame Street-level analysis of the causes of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia during a radio interview.
“Ukraine is a country in Europe. It exists next to another country called Russia. Russia is a bigger country. Russia decided to invade a smaller country called Ukraine. So basically that’s wrong," she burbled.