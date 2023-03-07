https://sputniknews.com/20230307/kamala-harris-trolled-over-claim-she-asked-mommy-why-conservatives-are-bad-1108151758.html

Kamala Harris Trolled Over Claim She Asked 'Mommy' Why Conservatives Are Bad

Kamala Harris has gained a reputation for incoherent 'word-salad' babbling, child-like explanations of important political issues and inappropriate mirth — even when discussing serious or tragic events.

US Vice President Kamala Harris has been trolled all over Twitter for her bizarre claim she was a liberal green activist from her early childhood.Harris, already famous for constructing meaningless sentences and laughing uncontrollably at inappropriate moments, made her latest comments in a debate on climate policy at the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities in Colorado."I grew up learning about – we called it ecology at the time and so some of us who were born around that time know what I’m saying – and we talked about it in the context of conservation," Harris giggled.Harris' anecdote was met with a mixture of scepticism and ridicule by Twitter users.Harris was lampooned for her baby-talk back in March 2022, when she launched into a Sesame Street-level analysis of the causes of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia during a radio interview.

