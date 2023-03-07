Hundreds of Twitter Users Report Outage of TweetDeck Dashboard
The Twitter logo is seen on a cell phone, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. The "official" designation for major corporate accounts on Twitter appeared, vanished, and depending on the account, appeared or vanished again and some companies took to the social media platform to warn of imposters.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Several hundred Twitter users on Monday reported technical problems with the TweetDeck dashboard, according to data from the Downdetector outage tracker.
Downdetector began to receive reports from users about the TweetDeck outage starting at approximately 11:30 a.m. (16:30 GMT). The outage tracker has received more than 350 reports that users cannot access the application, according to the data.
Instead of accessing the webpage with TweetDeck, users see a JSON code page with an error message saying "Your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint, please see https://developer.twitter.com/en/docs/twitter-api for more information."
Twitter Support admitted the problem and wrote that company was trying to fix it. Later the support team reported that issues were solved.
© Photo : TwitterSupport / Twitter Support's comment about TweetDeck's outageTwitter Support's comment about TweetDeck's outage
"This platform is so brittle (sigh). Will be fixed shortly," Twitter owner Elon Musk said in a tweet following the outage.
© Photo : Elon Musk / Elon Musk's comment about recent TweetDeck's outageElon Musk's comment about recent TweetDeck's outage
This is the second major a technical issue has arisen with the Twitter platform in March. On the first of the month, Twitter users also reported problems with being unable to load new content or see replies to their posts.
Some media have suggested that the current glitch might have been caused by Twitter's move to a new API system.