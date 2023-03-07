https://sputniknews.com/20230307/hundreds-of-twitter-users-report-outage-of-tweetdeck-dashboard-1108131159.html

Hundreds of Twitter Users Report Outage of TweetDeck Dashboard

Several hundred Twitter users on Monday reported technical problems with the TweetDeck dashboard, according to data from the Downdetector outage tracker.

Downdetector began to receive reports from users about the TweetDeck outage starting at approximately 11:30 a.m. (16:30 GMT). The outage tracker has received more than 350 reports that users cannot access the application, according to the data.Twitter Support admitted the problem and wrote that company was trying to fix it. Later the support team reported that issues were solved."This platform is so brittle (sigh). Will be fixed shortly," Twitter owner Elon Musk said in a tweet following the outage.This is the second major a technical issue has arisen with the Twitter platform in March. On the first of the month, Twitter users also reported problems with being unable to load new content or see replies to their posts.Some media have suggested that the current glitch might have been caused by Twitter's move to a new API system.

