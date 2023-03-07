International
Breaking News: Dow Jones Down by More Than 550 Points on Fears Fed Could Make Bigger Interest Rate Hike
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230307/georgian-president-backs-protesters-in-tbilisi-vows-to-veto-foreign-agents-bill-1108159356.html
Georgian President Backs Protesters in Tbilisi, Vows to Veto Foreign Agents Bill
Georgian President Backs Protesters in Tbilisi, Vows to Veto Foreign Agents Bill
Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, who is now on a trip to the United States, expressed support for the protesters in Tbilisi and announced that she would veto the law on foreign agents.
2023-03-07T20:56+0000
2023-03-07T20:55+0000
world
georgia
parliament
foreign agent
legislation
veto
tbilisi
protests
salome zourabichvili
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105425/19/1054251971_0:160:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_d8c40e333e14557f7f1131263729ac05.jpg
"I am with you, because today you represent a free Georgia, a Georgia that sees its future in Europe and will not give anyone the right to take this future," Zourabichvili said in a video statement. This law distances Georgia from the European Union and all those who support it violate the country's constitution, she said. Earlier, the presidential administration reported that Zourabichvili had canceled all meetings in the US and planned to make an appeal to the population of Georgia amid ongoing protests. A protest rally has been taking place since the morning in front of the parliament building in Tbilisi, with dozens of protesters opposing the adoption of the bill on foreign agents, which was approved in the evening in the first reading. Footage from the scene has shown rally participants throwing stones and bottles at special forces, which in turn have prompted authorities to respond with water cannons and tear gas. Latest footage from the area documented protesters removing barricades that had been installed at the parliament building.Earlier, the Georgian parliament received a draft law on the transparency of foreign influence, according to which it is proposed to create in the country a register of non-governmental organizations, media and entities receiving funding from a foreign state. Representatives of the ruling Georgian Dream party told reporters they intended to support the new bill, and if the president vetoed it, the lawmakers would try to overcome it. Opposition politicians believe that it was a "Russian-style" bill alienating the country from the European Union.
georgia
tbilisi
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105425/19/1054251971_172:0:2903:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d2f088f767b6d65fa4b2d631ca73c3a3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
georgian president salome zourabichvili, foreign agents bill, parliament, veto
georgian president salome zourabichvili, foreign agents bill, parliament, veto

Georgian President Backs Protesters in Tbilisi, Vows to Veto Foreign Agents Bill

20:56 GMT 07.03.2023
© Sputnik / Grigoriy Sisoev /  / Go to the mediabankThe Georgian flag
The Georgian flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.03.2023
© Sputnik / Grigoriy Sisoev /
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
TBILISI (Sputnik) - Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, who is now on a trip to the United States, expressed support for the protesters in Tbilisi and announced that she would veto the law on foreign agents.
"I am with you, because today you represent a free Georgia, a Georgia that sees its future in Europe and will not give anyone the right to take this future," Zourabichvili said in a video statement.
"This law must be abolished in any form. It should not be sent to the Venice Commission. The Venice Commission knows very well what kind of law is this. I said from the very beginning that I would veto this law, and I will do it."
This law distances Georgia from the European Union and all those who support it violate the country's constitution, she said.
Earlier, the presidential administration reported that Zourabichvili had canceled all meetings in the US and planned to make an appeal to the population of Georgia amid ongoing protests.
A protest rally has been taking place since the morning in front of the parliament building in Tbilisi, with dozens of protesters opposing the adoption of the bill on foreign agents, which was approved in the evening in the first reading.
Footage from the scene has shown rally participants throwing stones and bottles at special forces, which in turn have prompted authorities to respond with water cannons and tear gas. Latest footage from the area documented protesters removing barricades that had been installed at the parliament building.
Earlier, the Georgian parliament received a draft law on the transparency of foreign influence, according to which it is proposed to create in the country a register of non-governmental organizations, media and entities receiving funding from a foreign state.
Representatives of the ruling Georgian Dream party told reporters they intended to support the new bill, and if the president vetoed it, the lawmakers would try to overcome it. Opposition politicians believe that it was a "Russian-style" bill alienating the country from the European Union.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала