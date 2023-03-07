https://sputniknews.com/20230307/east-palestine-residents-continue-to-be-ignored-after-train-derailment-1108129501.html

East Palestine Residents Continue to Be Ignored After Train Derailment

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Amanda Yee, host of the Radio Free Amanda podcast to discuss how Norfolk Southern’s corporate greed has contributed to unsafe conditions for workers and made derailments more likely, how multiple administrations have failed to implement regulations that would make operating trains safer, and how Norfolk Southern has lobbied federal and state governments to ensure that regulations do not affect its profits.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ken Hammond, professor of East Asian and Global History at New Mexico State University and an activist with the organization Pivot to Peace to discuss the ongoing “two sessions” in China, how China’s democracy compares to the democratic process of the US and why China focuses more on grassroots democracy, and why these sessions are called “rubber stamps” by the western corporate press and why that characterization is misleading.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kambale Musavuli, activist, writer, & analyst with the Center for Research on the Congo-Kinshasa to discuss recent protests against French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to the Democratic Republic of the Congo in response to France’s failure to denounce Rwanda’s role in supporting the M23 group fighting in the DRC, how protesters into the regional trend of African people rejecting France’s intervention on the continent, and why France is interested in ignoring Rwanda’s support for M23 as long as it serves French exploitation of Africa.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Rachel Hu, organizer and co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin Podcast to discuss Joe Biden’s visit to Selma, Alabama to commemorate the anniversary of Bloody Sunday and the Democrats’ failure to protect voting rights, the train derailment and environmental disaster in East Palestine, Ohio and why Norfolk Southern’s proposed solutions are not adequate, and the charging of 23 protesters in Georgia with domestic terrorism following a protest against cop city.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

