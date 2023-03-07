https://sputniknews.com/20230307/aint-your-grandmas-rocket-ufo-footage-filmed-by-us-drone-over-iraq-emerges-online-1108151308.html

'Ain't Your Grandma's Rocket': 'UFO Footage' Filmed by US Drone Over Iraq Emerges Online

'Ain't Your Grandma's Rocket': 'UFO Footage' Filmed by US Drone Over Iraq Emerges Online

The "UFO" in question was apparently filmed by a US military drone operating in Iraqi skies, with the footage recorded in May 2022.

As public interest in UFOs dies down after it became apparent that there was nothing extraterrestrial about the flying objects the US military downed in American and Canadian airspace last month, a batch of images supposedly depicting a UFO in Iraq has emerged.The images appear to be stills from a video recorded by a US MQ-9 Reaper drone in the vicinity of Baghdad in May 2022.These images feature some sort of flying object that has no visible wings or fins, with a source in the US Air Force reportedly saying that the object also had no visible propulsion and appeared to be “under intelligent control.”Documentary filmmaker Jeremy Corbell, who disclosed this visual information on his and investigative journalist George Knapp's podcast, said the object seen in the video definitely “isn’t your grandma’s rocket.”“It shows an anomalous object which has been designated as UAP by our own air force,” he told one UK newspaper, with the UAP (Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon) being how UFOs are often officially referred to nowadays.“Like our government, we as journalists are curious about what can be seen in these images. The object appears to have no flight control surfaces, no traditional reactionary propulsion and is cooler than its surrounding environment,” he added.Corbell also reportedly said that the images of the “Baghdad Phantom,” as the object was dubbed, were leaked by USAF members who allege that many such UFO incidents are being “buried” by the US military, who were none too happy about it.

