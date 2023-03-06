https://sputniknews.com/20230306/west-unlikely-to-lift-obstacles-for-russian-supply-under-grain-deal-ankara-says-1108079947.html

West Unlikely to Lift Obstacles for Russian Supply Under Grain Deal, Ankara Says

West Unlikely to Lift Obstacles for Russian Supply Under Grain Deal, Ankara Says

Western countries are unlikely to facilitate exports of Russian grain under the so-called Black Sea grain deal, Cagri Erhan, a member of the Turkish Presidential Security and Foreign Policy Committee, told Sputnik.

2023-03-06T06:19+0000

2023-03-06T06:19+0000

2023-03-06T06:19+0000

istanbul grain deal

ukrainian crisis

russia

ukraine

turkiye

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0a/1100633252_0:159:3079:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_11386d122fe289762ca9385125b724d8.jpg

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused the West of "shamelessly burying" the grain deal, saying that the exports of Russian agricultural products around the world is being blatantly hindered. The Russian Mission to the United Nations previously stated the country's fertilizers have not been shipped and cannot enter places like Syria even in the form of humanitarian aid. The counselor also noted that Ankara was doing its utmost to extend the deal, not only for Turkiye's sake but also for countries in Africa that are fully dependent on Russian and Ukrainian grain and fertilizers. The United Nations-brokered grain export agreement, originally set to expire on November 19, 2022, was renewed for another 120 days until March 18, unless it is extended once again. Russia has repeatedly criticized the agreement for failing to ensure unimpeded exports of Russian grain and fertilizer amid Western sanctions.

russia

ukraine

turkiye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

istanbul grain deal, ukrainian crisis, humanitarian grain deal, black sea grain deal, west ruins grain deal