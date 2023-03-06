https://sputniknews.com/20230306/us-factory-orders-down-in-january-as-aircraft-bookings-fall-commerce-dept-reports-1108126009.html

US Factory Orders Down in January as Aircraft Bookings Fall, Commerce Dept Reports

US Factory Orders Down in January as Aircraft Bookings Fall, Commerce Dept Reports

New orders for US-made goods fell in the month of January, the Commerce Department reported on Monday, citing weakness in demand for civilian aircraft while noting some higher trends that indicated manufacturing may be on the mend.

2023-03-06T19:28+0000

2023-03-06T19:28+0000

2023-03-06T19:28+0000

economy

us

manufactured goods

civilian aircraft

machinery

manufacturing

us department of commerce

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107747/14/1077471495_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0eb5ebe2c00e791f290f05d44d40b399.jpg

Factory orders fell 1.6% in January after growing by a revised 1.7% in December. Economists polled by US media had on the average forecast factory orders to drop 1.8% in January, making the reported number slightly better than expected.While orders for passenger jets fell, the report also showed shipments for a range of manufactured goods rebounding from back-to-back declines in November and December, against unchanged inventories.Manufacturing accounts for 11.3% of the US economy, right after consumer spending, which makes up 70%.The January decline in orders for US-made goods came after last week’s release of the Institute for Supply Management’s survey that suggested manufacturing had slowed for a fourth month in a row in February.

https://sputniknews.com/20230208/us-trade-deficit-reaches-nearly-1-trillion-what-does-this-say-about-the-american-economy-1107082962.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, us commerce department reports, manufacturing in us, us productions fall, us factories, state of us manufacturing