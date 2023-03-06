https://sputniknews.com/20230306/us-delayed-f-16-sale-until-after-turkish-elections-in-hope-that-erdogan-will-lose-scholar-says-1108091559.html

US Delayed F-16 Sale Until After Turkish Elections in Hope That Erdogan Will Lose, Scholar Says

US Delayed F-16 Sale Until After Turkish Elections in Hope That Erdogan Will Lose, Scholar Says

The US has put the brakes on the provision of F-16 fighters to Turkiye after removing the nation from the F-35 program because Washington is waiting for the... 06.03.2023, Sputnik International

2023-03-06T14:00+0000

2023-03-06T14:00+0000

2023-03-06T14:00+0000

analysis

us

turkiye

russia

europe

f-16

s-400

f-35

us congress

nato

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0c/1100668870_0:44:1024:620_1920x0_80_0_0_041d339eefe3e9959c42bec59f7a2a50.jpg

Ankara may reverse its decision to purchase F-16 fighters from the US in the wake of Secretary of State Antony Blinken's notion that the jets cannot be sold to Turkiye without approval from the Congress, Cagri Erhan, a member of the Turkish Presidency’s Security and Foreign Policies Council, told Sputnik on March 6. Ankara is reportedly considering a set of options including Russian, Chinese and European jet fighters.On January 18, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu signaled that Ankara was hoping to find common ground with Washington over the purchase of F-16s while meeting with Blinken in Washington. Cavusoglu sought to secure a $20 billion deal that included 40 Lockheed Martin Block 70 F-16 fighter jets as well as upgrades to Turkiye’s current F-16 fleet. However, on February 2, a bipartisan group of US senators said that the US Congress cannot support the deal until Ankara ratifies the NATO membership of Sweden and Finland. Earlier, in 2019, Turkiye was ousted from the joint F-35 stealth fighter jet deal over Ankara's decision to acquire and deploy the Russian-made S-400 air missile defense system.The 2023 Turkish general election was due to take place on June 18, but President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan signaled that the election might be held early on May 14. Earlier, on January 16, former US National Security Advisor John Bolton called on the NATO military alliance to support Turkiye's opposition parties ahead of the general elections, adding that Ankara does not behave as a responsible NATO ally, in an apparent reference to Turkiye's unwillingness to give an unconditional green light to Sweden and Finland's membership in the bloc.

https://sputniknews.com/20230306/ankara-likely-to-drop-bid-for-us-f-16s-over-price-better-options-turkish-presidency-official-says-1108078054.html

turkiye

russia

sweden

finland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

turkiye f-16 purchase, us delayed f-16 arms deal with turkiye, f-35 program, russian-made s-400, turkiye's nato membership, sweden and finland's nato bid, turkish general elections