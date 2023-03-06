https://sputniknews.com/20230306/turkish-official-says-us-uk-tepid-for-erdogan-to-broker-putin-zelensky-meeting-1108078548.html

Turkish Official Says US, UK Tepid for Erdogan to Broker Putin-Zelensky Meeting

The US and the UK do not want Turkish President Erdogan to broker a meeting between Putin and Zelensky, as they are interested in the conflict in Ukraine lasting as long as possible, Cagri Erhan, a member of the Turkish Presidency's Security and Foreign Policies Council, told Sputnik.

"They [the US and the UK] don't want Zelensky and Putin to come together with Erdogan. They don't want that these three make a photo. And they want to make the war as long as possible. They don’t think about the future of Ukrainian people. The don’t think about peace," Erhan said. At the same time, the Turkish official believes Erdogan will continue trying to bring the two presidents together. Turkiye hosted brief talks between Russia and Ukraine in the initial phase of hostilities last March, but the peace process never progressed. In late September, Putin said that Moscow was still open to talks with Kiev and called on Ukraine to stop the hostilities. Zelensky, for his part, stated that Kiev was ready for a dialog with Moscow only if another president came to power in Russia, a demand he later dropped.

