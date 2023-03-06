International
Turkish Official Says US, UK Tepid for Erdogan to Broker Putin-Zelensky Meeting
Turkish Official Says US, UK Tepid for Erdogan to Broker Putin-Zelensky Meeting
The US and the UK do not want Turkish President Erdogan to broker a meeting between Putin and Zelensky, as they are interested in the conflict in Ukraine lasting as long as possible, Cagri Erhan, a member of the Turkish Presidency's Security and Foreign Policies Council, told Sputnik.
"They [the US and the UK] don't want Zelensky and Putin to come together with Erdogan. They don't want that these three make a photo. And they want to make the war as long as possible. They don't think about the future of Ukrainian people. The don't think about peace," Erhan said. At the same time, the Turkish official believes Erdogan will continue trying to bring the two presidents together. "He [Erdogan] is the only man who can access both to Putin and Zelensky. And I think that he can find some kind of ways to bring them together. And it is not important to make a photo, it is important to reach concrete results. And first concrete result will be a ceasefire of course and afterwards maybe there will be a compromise after diplomatic bargaining," Erhan concluded. Turkiye hosted brief talks between Russia and Ukraine in the initial phase of hostilities last March, but the peace process never progressed. In late September, Putin said that Moscow was still open to talks with Kiev and called on Ukraine to stop the hostilities. Zelensky, for his part, stated that Kiev was ready for a dialog with Moscow only if another president came to power in Russia, a demand he later dropped.
Turkish Official Says US, UK Tepid for Erdogan to Broker Putin-Zelensky Meeting

05:05 GMT 06.03.2023 (Updated: 05:08 GMT 06.03.2023)
This combination of pictures created on January 11, 2022 shows Russian President Vladimir Putin looks on during a joint press conference with Greek Prime Minister following their talks in the Black Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gesturing as he talks during a press conference at the Ukraine's embassy in Paris on April 16, 2021 after a working lunch with French President.
This combination of pictures created on January 11, 2022 shows Russian President Vladimir Putin looks on during a joint press conference with Greek Prime Minister following their talks in the Black Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gesturing as he talks during a press conference at the Ukraine's embassy in Paris on April 16, 2021 after a working lunch with French President. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.03.2023
© VALERY SHARIFULIN
MOSCOW (Sputnik), Ksenia Shakalova - The US and the UK do not want Turkish President Erdogan to broker a meeting between Putin and Zelensky, as they are interested in the conflict in Ukraine lasting as long as possible, Cagri Erhan, a member of the Turkish Presidency's Security and Foreign Policies Council, told Sputnik.
"They [the US and the UK] don't want Zelensky and Putin to come together with Erdogan. They don't want that these three make a photo. And they want to make the war as long as possible. They don’t think about the future of Ukrainian people. The don’t think about peace," Erhan said.
At the same time, the Turkish official believes Erdogan will continue trying to bring the two presidents together.
"He [Erdogan] is the only man who can access both to Putin and Zelensky. And I think that he can find some kind of ways to bring them together. And it is not important to make a photo, it is important to reach concrete results. And first concrete result will be a ceasefire of course and afterwards maybe there will be a compromise after diplomatic bargaining," Erhan concluded.
Turkiye hosted brief talks between Russia and Ukraine in the initial phase of hostilities last March, but the peace process never progressed. In late September, Putin said that Moscow was still open to talks with Kiev and called on Ukraine to stop the hostilities. Zelensky, for his part, stated that Kiev was ready for a dialog with Moscow only if another president came to power in Russia, a demand he later dropped.
