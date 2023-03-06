https://sputniknews.com/20230306/tunisia-announces-support-measures-for-sub-saharan-african-refugees-1108080927.html

Tunisia Announces Support Measures for Sub-Saharan African Refugees

Tunisia Announces Support Measures for Sub-Saharan African Refugees

Tunisia has announced a number of measures to provide aid to sub-Saharan African refugees, in the wake of the crisis triggered by President Saied's remarks about "hordes of illegal migrants".

2023-03-06T09:18+0000

2023-03-06T09:18+0000

2023-03-06T09:24+0000

africa

north africa

tunisia

migrants

refugees

crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/06/1108080539_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d8728b5441d9e446525ab94142eb03fa.jpg

Tunisia has announced a number of measures to provide aid to sub-Saharan African refugees, in the wake of the crisis triggered by President Saied's remarks about "hordes of illegal migrants".The authorities are said to ease up on a number of procedures for migrants and students from sub-Saharan Africa. That said, Tunisian resident cards for students will be extended for a year, while for migrants, these documents will be prolonged for three to six months. Also, a special hotline will be set up, where they can call if their rights are violated.Meanwhile, the government of Tunisia says it will offer assistance to migrants who voluntarily leave the North African country.At the beginning of last week, during a session of the national security council, Saied urged security forces to take measures in order to put an end to illegal migration, which became subject to criticism by a number of African and European countries.A statement published on the official webpages of Saied, the head of government, and the ministry of foreign affairs noted that Tunisia was surprised by the "campaign to accuse [the country] of alleged racism."Tunisia denied this accusation and highlighted that it was one of the founders of the Organization of African Unity, which later became the African Union, and supports all national liberation movements, the country affirmed in its statement.

https://sputniknews.com/20230222/the-five-severest-migration-crises-in-the-history-of-africa-1107668291.html

africa

north africa

tunisia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Roman Sanin

Roman Sanin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Roman Sanin

tunisia crisis, kais saied statement, tunisia migrants, sub-saharan africa migrants