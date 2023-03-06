https://sputniknews.com/20230306/tunisia-announces-support-measures-for-sub-saharan-african-refugees-1108080927.html
Tunisia has announced a number of measures to provide aid to sub-Saharan African refugees, in the wake of the crisis triggered by President Saied's remarks about "hordes of illegal migrants".
09:18 GMT 06.03.2023 (Updated: 09:24 GMT 06.03.2023)
Tunisia has been subjected to some serious backlash, including accusations of racism, following President Kais Saied's recent statement about migrants from sub-Saharan African countries. Despite that, Tunisia rejected the allegations and announced measures to support sub-Saharan migrants in the country.
Tunisia has announced a number of measures to provide aid to sub-Saharan African refugees, in the wake of the crisis triggered by President Saied's remarks about "hordes of illegal migrants".
The authorities are said to ease up on a number of procedures for migrants and students from sub-Saharan Africa. That said, Tunisian resident cards for students will be extended for a year, while for migrants, these documents will be prolonged for three to six months. Also, a special hotline will be set up, where they can call if their rights are violated.
Meanwhile, the government of Tunisia says it will offer assistance to migrants who voluntarily leave the North African country.
"African brothers and sisters" who return home voluntarily will be exempt from paying fines for exceeding the allowed period of residence in the country, a statement by the government said.
At the beginning of last week, during a session of the national security council, Saied urged security forces to take measures in order to put an end to illegal migration, which became subject to criticism
by a number of African and European countries.
A statement published on the official webpages of Saied, the head of government, and the ministry of foreign affairs noted that Tunisia was surprised by the "campaign to accuse [the country] of alleged racism."
Tunisia denied this accusation and highlighted that it was one of the founders of the Organization of African Unity, which later became the African Union,
and supports all national liberation movements, the country affirmed in its statement.