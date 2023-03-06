International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20230306/russias-kalashnikov-plans-to-roll-out-advanced-fire-control-system-for-small-arms--1108081624.html
Russia’s Kalashnikov Plans to Roll Out Advanced Fire Control System for Small Arms
Russia’s Kalashnikov Plans to Roll Out Advanced Fire Control System for Small Arms
If created, the new system is expected to be of help to snipers, who currently have to work in tandem with fire controllers when on a combat mission.
2023-03-06T09:50+0000
2023-03-06T09:50+0000
military
russia
small arms
new system
mission
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102525/66/1025256631_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_59110a290a50afcfcd2d8b4ec9af0c1e.jpg
The Kalashnikov Concern is developing a sophisticated fire control system for small arms, the company’s spokesman Sergey Urzhumtsev told Russia's Zvezda TV channel.“We are working on this. I predict that we will present such system on the market in the near future,” Urzhumtsev said.He explained that over the past four years, there has been a global trend towards increasing the effectiveness of small arms by integrating their control systems.Russian military experts have suggested that the new fire control system would be mainly useful for snipers, who currently have to take a whole array of devices with them when on combat missions, including portable weather stations, digital rangefinders, ballistic calculators and small laser gadgets.They underscored that “like any other military personnel, snipers tend to make mistakes due to fatigue and emotional arousal, which is why the fire control system that is being developed by the Kalashnikov Concern will be of help to the snipers.”According to the experts, the effectiveness of the use of the advanced fire control system has yet to be assessed, as it depends on the specific situation on the battlefield. The experts also did not rule out that in the future, the process of shooting a sniper rifle would become automated and would obtain elements of artificial intelligence.
https://sputniknews.com/20210823/kalashnikov-showcases-serial-version-of-first-smart-shotgun-with-on-board-computer-1083696194.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102525/66/1025256631_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c8c9c19b43e16498c2d9d6e09f25b298.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kalashnikov concern's development of a sophisticated fire control system for small arms, a sniper's combat mission, artificial intelligence for a sophisticated fire control system developed by kalashnikov concern
kalashnikov concern's development of a sophisticated fire control system for small arms, a sniper's combat mission, artificial intelligence for a sophisticated fire control system developed by kalashnikov concern

Russia’s Kalashnikov Plans to Roll Out Advanced Fire Control System for Small Arms

09:50 GMT 06.03.2023
© Sputnik / Anton DenisovRussia’s all-new sniper rifle, currently being tested by the Airborne troops, is set to enter service already next year, Russian media reported on Friday
Russia’s all-new sniper rifle, currently being tested by the Airborne troops, is set to enter service already next year, Russian media reported on Friday - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.03.2023
© Sputnik / Anton Denisov
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
If created, the new system is expected to be of help to snipers, who currently have to work in tandem with fire controllers when on a combat mission.
The Kalashnikov Concern is developing a sophisticated fire control system for small arms, the company’s spokesman Sergey Urzhumtsev told Russia's Zvezda TV channel.
“We are working on this. I predict that we will present such system on the market in the near future,” Urzhumtsev said.
He explained that over the past four years, there has been a global trend towards increasing the effectiveness of small arms by integrating their control systems.

“It allows you to perform a rather wide range of tasks that are typically carried out by a serviceman. These include the detection of a target, the capture of a target in the sight, as well as the introduction of amendments depending on weather data and firing range,” the Kalashnikov spokesman pointed out.

Russian military experts have suggested that the new fire control system would be mainly useful for snipers, who currently have to take a whole array of devices with them when on combat missions, including portable weather stations, digital rangefinders, ballistic calculators and small laser gadgets.

“The idea of creating such a system looks attractive because it is capable of integrating all tasks a sniper needs to implement when on the mission. In particular, he needs to understand the distance to the target, select the desired aiming angles, as well as allow for wind and precipitation. At present, all this is conducted by the sniper himself, along with a fire controller,” the experts said.

They underscored that “like any other military personnel, snipers tend to make mistakes due to fatigue and emotional arousal, which is why the fire control system that is being developed by the Kalashnikov Concern will be of help to the snipers.”
According to the experts, the effectiveness of the use of the advanced fire control system has yet to be assessed, as it depends on the specific situation on the battlefield. The experts also did not rule out that in the future, the process of shooting a sniper rifle would become automated and would obtain elements of artificial intelligence.
An exposition stand for the Russian defense manufacturing concern Kalashnikov at ARMY-2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.08.2021
Kalashnikov Showcases Serial Version of First 'Smart' Shotgun With On-Board Computer
23 August 2021, 20:59 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала