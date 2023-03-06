https://sputniknews.com/20230306/nato-has-never-met-turkiyes-security-needs-and-russias-su-35-is-option-for-ankara-journo-says-1108095634.html

NATO Has Never Met Turkiye’s Security Needs and Russia's Su-35 is Option for Ankara, Journo Says

NATO Has Never Met Turkiye's Security Needs and Russia's Su-35 is Option for Ankara, Journo Says

Given that the US Congress, the Pentagon and CENTCOM are up in arms about Turkiye’s objections to Washington's policies in the last 20 years, it is very... 06.03.2023, Sputnik International

Even though US Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier insisted that selling F-16 jets to Turkiye is a “national and security interest” for the Biden administration, Washington has postponed the deal, prompting Ankara to announce that it may acquire more modern and less expensive fighter jets.Despite being one of the oldest NATO member states, Turkiye has been increasingly at odds with NATO over the past several years. Ankara has repeatedly opposed Washington's arming of the Kurdish-dominated People's Protection Units (YPG) in Syria, seeing the YPG as an affiliate of PKK. The Turkish leadership is also suspicious about the US' growing closeness with Greece. Turkiye's decision to acquire the Russian-made S-400 missile defense systems in December 2017 led to Ankara's removal from the US-led F-35 fighter jet program in 2019 - even though the Middle Eastern nation invested $1.4 billion (TL 24.2 billion) in it. Washington also froze the sale of F-16 fighters to Turkiye. For its part, the Turkish Presidency of Defense Industries did not rule out in October 2021 that it would reverse the deal with the US and buy Russia's Su-35 and Su-57 fighters instead.The forthcoming general elections in Turkiye, scheduled for May, could significantly change the balance of power in the region in case Recep Tayyip Erdogan is defeated. Turkiye's opposition coalition is presented by six parties which are attempting to agree on a candidate to challenge the incumbent president."Everyone in Washington and Brussels is waiting for the May elections in Turkiye. If Erdogan wins, which I believe is very likely, the US-Turkiye rupture will likely get deeper. I have always said that the US is losing Turkiye the way it lost Iran, which was one of its greatest allies in the 60s and 70s," Demirdas concluded.

turkiye

